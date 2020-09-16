After witnessing the success of its iPhone SE series, Apple has now launched Apple Watch SE, which will come with all essential features of Apple Watch into a modern design. The watch will be launched at much affordable price, featuring the largest and most advanced Retina display, fall detection, advanced fitness features, and Family Setup with watchOS 7.

Apple Watch SE (GPS) starts at Rs 29,900 and Apple Watch SE (GPS+ Cellular) begins from Rs 33,900.

Other than its Retina display, Apple Watch SE features the same accelerometer, gyroscope, and always-on altimeter as Apple Watch Series 6, and with the latest motion sensors and microphone, it offers robust health and safety capabilities including fall detection, Emergency SOS, international emergency calling, and the Noise app.

As the introduction of the new iPhone SE encouraged users of older phones to upgrade their smartphones, similar can be expected in case of older Apple Watch users to upgrade to the cheaper yet powerful SE version.

“Apple is democratizing Watch with an affordable version for its billion-plus user base. The device with S5 chip offers robust health and safety capabilities,” said Neil Shah, Vice-President Research at Counterpoint.

With watchOS 7, users can take advantage of powerful new features including Family Setup, which allows kids or older family members without an iPhone to enjoy Apple Watch, plus sleep tracking, automatic handwashing detection, and new workouts.

Apple Watch SE is available in three beautiful case finishes made of 100 percent recycled aluminum, and compatible with all Apple Watch bands including the new Solo Loop and Braided Solo Loop.

“Apple Watch SE combines elements of the Series 6 design with the most essential features of Apple Watch, all at a more affordable price,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

With the S5 System in Package (SiP) and dual-core processor, Apple Watch SE delivers incredibly fast performance, up to two times faster than Apple Watch Series 3.

The Digital Crown with haptic feedback generates incremental clicks with an extraordinary mechanical feel as it is rotated. Apple Watch SE features the latest speaker and microphone, which are optimized for better sound quality for phone calls, Siri, and Walkie-Talkie,1 along with Bluetooth 5.0.

The next-generation always-on altimeter provides real-time elevation all day long by using a new, more power-efficient barometric altimeter, along with GPS and nearby Wi-Fi networks. This feature allows for the detection of small elevation changes above ground level, up and down to the measurement of 1 foot, and can be shown as a new watch face complication or workout metric.

With Emergency SOS on Apple Watch, customers can quickly and easily call for help and alert emergency services with just a push of a button.

For added personal safety while traveling, users with cellular models of Apple Watch SE can complete international calls to emergency services, regardless of where the device was originally purchased or if the cellular plan has been activated, the company said.