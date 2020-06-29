Apple’s upcoming iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max will come with smoother on-screen experience, as it is likely to feature displays capable of up to 120Hz refresh rates, report stated.

The popular tipster Ice Universe, who is known for his leaks on Samsung, in a tweet on Friday had said, “A reliable source, if there is no accident, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate.”

A reliable source, if there is no accident, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 26, 2020

Apple has used Samsung OLED panels in its iPhone X, iPhone XS, and the most recent iPhone 11 series.

Apple already uses variable refresh rate technology in its iPad Pro models, but they still use LCD panels. However, by bringing it to a new breed of OLED iPhones would raise smartphone performance even higher.

The iPhone maker is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series in September which would include two premium variants.

Earlier, another leakster Max Weinbach had suggested that the upcoming iPhone 12 series will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch size. The 6.7-inch device will come with triple lens cameras, while a 5.4-inch model and another 6.1-inch model will be lower-end iPhones and will come at an affordable price with dual-lens cameras.

The rear camera module on 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch size devices will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro.

Apart from this, according to another report in the MacRumors on Thursday, “iPhone 12 models will not come with EarPods in the box, n line with a prediction shared by Ming-Chi Kuo last month.”

As per the report, the company might not ship the iPhone 12 with a power adapter of any kind, leaving only a USB-C to Lightning cable in the box.

This decision may lead to certain environmental benefits, but it would definitely cause an inconvenience to the customers. If this rumour comes true, the individuals can purchase a basic 5W power adapter for $19, while the 18W power adapter included with iPhone 11 Pro models can be purchased for $29.