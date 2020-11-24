Whenever Apple launches any device, it creates a lot of buzz around the world. People desperately wait to see what new changes Apple has introduced in the new iPhones. This was seen this year too, when the US-based tech giant launched iPhone 12 series last month. For the first time, Apple introduced four smartphones ~ iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max ~ in one go. In short, they tried to cater to customers in all segments as iPhone 12 mini costs Rs 69,900 (for the 64GB storage variant) while iPhone Pro Max costs Rs 1,29,900 (128GB variants).

We got a review unit of iPhone 12 and, after using it for almost two weeks, we came to the conclusion that the device works well in all segments. Priced at Rs 79,900 for the 64GB storage, Apple has added many new features in the iPhone 12 series. It has improved its processor, added a lot of new features in camera, squared-off edges design and 5G technology. Should one buy it? Of course, if you want to have some of the best features and are willing to pay a hefty Rs 79,900. But I won’t suggest the iPhone 11 users to change to iPhone 12, unless they are desperate fans of iPhone.

Design and display

One is certain to fall in love with the device as soon as it is unpacked. The first thing one will notice about iPhone 12 is its flat edges that will remind of the old nostalgic design of the phone.

Honestly, I loved this change Apple made in the design with iPhone 12. The device has an aluminum frame in matte finish. Overall, the phone looks premium, it is lightweight and perfect in size (smaller than iPhone 11). It fits well in the hand and pocket. Even though the phone is smaller in size with its predecessor, but Apple still managed to keep the screen size at 6.1-inches from edge to edge.

They have almost cut the bezel. The screen of the iPhone 12 has a Ceramic Shield which means, as per Apple claims, it is four times more resistant to damage from a fall.

In the front one will find a notch, on the left edge of the phone is the volume button and right edge has a power button. The bottom of the phone has lightning port alongside stereo speakers. Also, the iPhone 12 comes with IP68, which means it is dust and waterproof. At the back, the iPhone 12 has two cameras, laid out within a square. In terms of display, Apple equipped iPhone 12 with an OLED display while iPhone 11 had LCD screen. At the same time, the tech giant also used a Super Retina XDR display with True Tone technology. In simple words one will love the display as it is extremely sharp. One can enjoy watching videos or playing high definition games.

Specification

The iPhone 12 is equipped with Apple’s latest A14 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 14. It comes in three variants ~ 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. Let’s begin with the processor. The A14 is Apple’s latest chipset and, in fact, is the same processor that Apple used in all its iPhone 12 series. The phone works really fast. We didn’t face any problem or stutter issue in our usage of two weeks. Be it watching videos, opening of multiple apps or shifting between apps and browsers, or playing heavy graphic games, one will never face any problem.

Battery and camera

iPhone 12 comes with a 12MP wide lens and 12MP ultrawide lens. At the front, it is equipped with a 12MP camera for selfies and video calls. It has excelled in the camera section as one can take brilliant pictures full of details. The picture colours look natural. We loved its low light photography. Apple’s Night Mode can be used on all three cameras, including the front-facing camera. In terms of battery, the iPhone 12 can last the entire day on a single charge even with heavy usage. However, the problem comes for charging as the iPhone 12 hasn’t added a charger to its box, citing environmental reasons. It means a new iPhone user will have to buy Apple’s brand new MagSafe charger (Rs 4500), which attaches to the back of the phone. Also, charging can be done via USB of the computer system or power adapter.