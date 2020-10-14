Apple has finally unveiled its four new iPhones powered by the new A14 Bionic chipset and latest technology compatible with new 5G wireless networks. These four iPhones are iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

The iPhone 12 comes with 6.1-inch display, very much similar to the iPhone 11. But the company claims that the device is more durable, lighter and thinner. On the other hand, iPhone 12 mini will comes with a 5.4-inch display, which is similar to the iPhone 6 form factor.

Both, iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini will be available in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB models. They will come in blue, green, black, white and red colours, starting at Rs 79,900 and Rs 69,900, respectively.

iPhone 12 will be available in India beginning October 30.

Unlike the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max belong to the high-end users who want to unleash maximum from an iPhone. The two devices come with powerful camera in silver, graphite, gold and blue colours, starting at Rs 119,900 and Rs 129,900, respectively.

These two top versions will be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage capacity.

In a move that may annoy some existing iPhone users or first-time buyers, Apple has decided not to include charging adapters with new phones. The company claims that the decision was taken after it decided to reduce its carbon emissions. It will also mean that the iPhone 12 series will come in smaller retail boxes.

Apple has a loyal and affluent consumer base spread across the globe, and experts believe that the latest launched iPhone series will do well in the market, even when the price of the device is similar with the previous series’ rates (which use to include box accessories).

During the launch, Apple boasted about its 5G capabilities. It claimed that this feature will mean faster speed, making it quicker to download.

But considering Apple’s offering of 5G and the current scenario of network speed in India, it seems a bit challenging as the telecom operators and the government are gearing up to rollout the 5G spectrum.

Apple said that the pre-orders for iPhone 12 and 12 Pro will begin from October 16 and it will be available from October 23 globally. iPhone 12 mini and Pro Max will be available for pre-order beginning November 6 and in stores beginning November 13.

Although other sections of Apple technologies are growing at a rapid pace, iPhone continues to be the highlight and major business of the company.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Apple business was temporarily affected and was forced to shut its stores in large numbers. Even its overseas factories operations were put at a halt, which is considered to be one of the reasons that caused a delay in iPhone 12 series launch.

Keeping this same in view, Apple recently launched its own digital store in India. Earlier, the device was only available via third party digital sellers like Amazon and Flipkart.

During the launch, the company also launched the new HomePod mini. It will be available in white and space grey colours at Rs 9,900.