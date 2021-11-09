Apple to accept App Store connect submissions throughout upcoming holidays

During the holiday season, Apple has regularly shut down the App Store Connect platform for a week. However, during the forthcoming holidays, the iPhone maker will continue to accept submissions in App Store Connect.

Apple warns that during the holiday season, reviews may take longer than usual.

“This year, we’re pleased to continue accepting submissions in App Store Connect throughout the upcoming holidays. Make sure your apps are up to date and ready for the busiest season on the App Store. Due to anticipated high volume, plan to send time-sensitive submissions early. Please note that reviews may take longer to complete from November 24 to 28 and December 23 to 27,” the company said in a statement.

The App Store Connect Christmas shutdown took place from December 23 to December 27 last year. Developers will be unable to submit new apps or updates for evaluation if App Store Connect is disabled.

Apple recently updated its App Store standards to allow developers to contact users about other payment options.

The three major improvements to the App Store review guidelines, according to Apple, will support new features in upcoming OS updates, better safeguard users, and make the review process go as smoothly as possible.

Developers will now be able to inform their users about various payment options accessible outside of their app, among other changes.

Another new guideline says that apps may request customer information like name and email, but the request must be optional for the user and shouldn’t prevent them from using the app.