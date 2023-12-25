Christmas & New Year Escapes

This is the perfect season to embark on a journey to paradise! Embrace the holiday spirit in exotic locales that offer a blend of sun-kissed shores, cultural richness, and serene landscapes. Rajeev Kale – President & Country Head, Holidays, MICE, Visa – Thomas Cook (India) Limited, and Daniel D’Souza, President & Country Head – Holidays, SOTC Travel present a handpicked selection of Indian and international destinations that promise the perfect escape for your festive retreat.

Bay of Islands, New Zealand:

Experience a unique Christmas retreat in New Zealand’s Bay of Islands. Explore secluded beaches, charming towns, and lush forests. Dive into water activities, indulge in fresh seafood and local wines, and create lasting memories in this Kiwi paradise.

French Polynesia, France

Escape to the romantic haven of French Polynesia for Christmas. Luxuriate in overwater bungalows with stunning lagoon views, snorkel in coral gardens, and savor exquisite French cuisine. Unwind with traditional Polynesian spa experiences, and explore local markets filled with handmade crafts and tropical delights.

Maldives:

Escape to the Maldives, a collection of mesmerizing islands adorned with overwater bungalows and pristine beaches. Dive into the crystal-clear lagoons for snorkeling or simply bask in the luxury of private resorts. The Maldives offers an intimate and romantic retreat surrounded by unparalleled natural beauty.

Swiss Alps:

Experience a magical Christmas in the Swiss Alps with world-class skiing, horse-drawn carriage rides, and cozy luxury chalets offering panoramic mountain views. Delight in Swiss fondue and hot chocolate by the fireplace, and explore charming Christmas markets for festive treats.

Lapland, Finland

Witness the Northern Lights, meet Santa in Rovaniemi, and enjoy festive activities. Stay in glass igloos for a unique starlit view and explore traditional Finnish Christmas markets for local crafts and treats.