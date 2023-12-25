Christmas fervor would be incomplete without visiting these places in Kolkata

Fairy lights adorn every major street in Kolkata, with the hustle and bustle of people strolling across Park Street and long queues visible in every restaurant. No, it’s not Durga Puja we are talking about; it’s the city reveling in the joyous season of Christmas. When it comes to capturing the essence of winter and what Christmas is all about, Kolkata is perhaps one of the few cities in India that does it grand, magnificently grand. Whether you are a resident of Kolkata or have been visiting Kolkata during this joyous season, here are the places you must visit to experience Christmas fervor in Kolkata, the City of Joy.

Kolkata is the remnant of everything that transpired during the colonial period. The city’s architectural wealth bears witness to its evolution. When you are in Kolkata, you cannot miss out on the different churches, which are odes to architectural marvels, with their splendid exteriors and magnificent interiors. During Christmas, these iconic structures deck up in vibrant lights and colors. While you might not find a seat during Christmas at these churches, witnessing the midnight mass at places like St. Paul’s Cathedral, St. Andrew’s Church, Church of Christ the King, and several others would be an unforgettable experience.

Park Street.

Mentioning Kolkata and Christmas without synonymously mentioning Park Street would be a crime. This place turns into the Yuletide celebration fulcrum, witnessing lakhs of footfalls from Dec 21st to New Year’s Day. The whole street decks up with Christmas installations and fairy lights, while Allen Park becomes the center for musical performances during the evening (although Allen Park would remain closed on the 24th and 25th of December). Embrace the holiday spirit by buying Santa hats, star lights, and balloons. If the restaurant queues seem too long for you, indulge in the street-side stalls that sell a diverse range of delectable food and desserts.

Bow Barracks.

A part of the military barracks during the British Raj, what is left as a part of this colony are red brick buildings with most of the Anglo-Indian families having migrated. With the few Anglo-Indian families residing here, Christmas is a huge event, with people visiting this place for its masterfully done Christmas decorations, fervor and the innumerable stalls that are set up selling homemade delicacies.

Enjoy delicious Christmas cake from the legendary bakeries.

Christmas would be incomplete without tasting rich, exotic plum cakes. So, head straight to the legendary bakeries of Kolkata that will give you a true taste of the Yuletide celebration. Visit Nahoum and Sons, a more than a century-old bakery selling the most exotic Christmas cakes and rum balls, displayed in a vintage setup. Also, do not miss out on Saldanha Bakery, one of the only Goan bakeries in Kolkata, whose chocolate walnut cake and Christmas cake will transport you to gastronomical heaven.