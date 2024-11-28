Assam cabinet announces new holidays, financial aid, and cultural honours

The Assam cabinet has rolled out a series of decisions impacting state employees, cultural recognition, and welfare schemes.

State government employees will enjoy an expanded holiday schedule in 2025, as announced by Education Minister Ranoj Pegu. The revised list includes 36 gazetted holidays and seven restricted holidays, covering cultural and regional festivals such as Nuakhai, Bir Raghab Moran Divas, and Rongker Puja. The Ali-Aye-Ligang festival has been upgraded to a public holiday in 11 districts, highlighting Assam’s cultural diversity.

The Cabinet approved a Rs 110-crore Voluntary Retirement Scheme for employees of the Agriculture Marketing Board, which includes provisions for clearing outstanding salaries. To sustain critical healthcare infrastructure, Rs 115 lakh has been allocated to clear dues for the 108 Ambulance services.

The Mission Basundhara Scheme introduced a conditional settlement for beneficiaries, requiring a 10% premium for those selling or auctioning their land. This aims to address challenges faced by mortgage holders.

The third phase of the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme will receive Rs. 223.26 crore to benefit 78,046 individuals with outstanding loans ranging from Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 50,000.

To commemorate the 15th-century polymath Srimanta Sankardeva, the district headquarters of Hojai will be renamed “Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar.”