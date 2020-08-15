Amazon India will make its debut in online drug business with ‘Amazon Pharmacy’, a segment that has received significant traction during the lockdown-owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

As of now, the service will make its entry in Bengaluru and it may be scaled up to other cities in the future.

The Amazon Pharmacy allows customers to order prescription-based medication, over-the-counter medicines, basic health devices and Ayurveda medication from certified sellers.

“This is particularly relevant in present times as it will help customers meet their essential needs while staying safe at home,” an Amazon spokesperson said.

E-pharmacies need to register with the Central Licencing Authority for selling prescription drugs online. Amazon India is expected to partner with licence holders for offering the pharmacy service.

Healthtech start-ups like 1mg, PharmEasy and Medlife have seen strong growth in the past few months as people turned to online platforms to order their medicines while maintaining social distancing amid the pandemic.

Amazon started its pharmaceutical retail business in 2017. The following year it introduced its US-based home delivery drug startup PillPack.

US tech majors invest billions

In the past few months India has witnessed US tech giants investing billions of dollars in its economy.

Amazon’s chief executive Jeff Bezos had earlier pledged to make major investments in India. The company has already invested around $6.5 billion in Indian economy.

Like its US retail rival Walmart, Amazon sees major growth in a developing economy like India.

Similarly, Google in July announced its plans to invest $10 billion in Indian economy over a period of seven years. The Alphabet-owned search engine became one of the latest investors to pay $4.5 billion for 7.7 per cent stake of Reliance Jio Platforms.