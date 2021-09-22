Yamaha launches R15 Version 4

India Yamaha Motor has launched the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 4 and the 2021 Yamaha YZF-R15M in the country. The online bookings for the 2021 R15 range have commenced. Both motorcycles will be available at all Yamaha dealerships across the country from the end of this month. The 2021 R15 range has been introduced with a host of segment-first features. Let us check out all the important details about the two motorcycles.

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, 2021 Yamaha R15M Colours

The 2021 R15 V4 is available in three colour options — Metallic Red, Dark Knight and Racing Blue. The 2021 R15M has a single Metallic Grey colour option and a special Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition.

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, 2021 Yamaha R15M Prices

Below are the prices (ex-showroom, Delhi) of the entire 2021 R15 range.

R15 V4 Metallic Red – Rs 1,67,800

R15 V4 Dark Knight – Rs 1,68,800

R15 V4 Racing Blue – Rs 1,72,800

R15M Metallic Grey – Rs 1,77,800

R15M MotoGP Edition – Rs 1,79,800

2021 Yamaha R15 V4, 2021 Yamaha R15M Features

The 2021 R15 range has an aerodynamic design inspired by the Yamaha YZF-R1. There is a single bi‐functional Class-D LED headlight at the front. Both 2021 R15 V4 and 2021 R15M have a new LCD instrument cluster that displays gear shift indicator, and Track and Street modes, among others. The motorcycles support the Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X application enabled with Bluetooth technology.

The 2021 R15 V4 and the 2021 R15M get a newly-designed trip/info button positioned on the right handlebar, new fairing, reinforced subframe and a redesigned seat. The motorcycles also come with an assist and slipper clutch, muffler with a 3-stage expansion chamber, and dual-channel ABS. Among the features exclusive to the 2021 R15M are brake caliper in golden colour, anodised blue fork caps, carbon-like seat cover material with an embroidered logo on the pillion seat.

The 2021 R15M Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition gets MotoGP branding on the fairing, fuel tank, front mud-guard and rear side panels.