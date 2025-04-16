The JIS School of Business Management, JIS University and JIS Group hosted the two-day-long “International Management Literary Conclave 2025” recently.

The event gathered eminent dignitaries like Madan Mohanka, the Chairman of Tega Industries, as the chief guest; Saibal Chattopadhyay, the director of IIM; Ravinder Rena; Prof. Neeraj Saxena of JIS University; Jaspreet Kaur, the Director of the JIS Group; Artuto Lavelle, the Director of UniMarconi University, Italy; and Mathews, JIS International Consultant, and others, including students, to explore storytelling roles in management, aligning with Industry 5.0 and NEP’s interdisciplinary vision.

Advertisement

A highlight was the “Kalpana Katha-O-Kahini” film workshop (Phase I), followed by student-made film screenings and over 70 case study presentations in Phase II. Industry experts like Ashoke Viswanathan, Sudeshna Roy, and Satarupa Sanyal provided insights on cinema’s role in management education.

Advertisement

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also announced between JIS School of Business Management and UniMarconi University, Italy, to launch an online executive programme tailored for working professionals.

Speaking about the conclave, Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director, JIS Group, said, “We believe in redefining management education through innovation and interdisciplinary learning. The International Management Literary Conclave 2025 stands as a vision of our commitment to integrating creative thinking with business acumen, preparing students to navigate the evolving global landscape.”

With over 200 participants daily, the conclave garnered academic-industry collaboration, cementing its place as a pioneering event in management education.