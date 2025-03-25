JIS hosts AIU east zone vice chancellors meet

On 18 and 19 March, JIS University hosted the AIU East zone vice chancellors meet 2024-2025. Inaugurated by the Governor of West Bengal, Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose, the event brought together vice-chancellors from over 100 universities across Eastern India. The two-day conference this year focused on the evolving landscape of higher education under the theme ‘Equity, Diversity and Sustainability.’

The meet saw an esteemed presence of eminent educationists, including Prof. Vinay Kumar Pathak, president of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU); Prof. V. N. Rajasekharan Pillai, vice president, AIU; Dr Pankaj Mittal, secretary general, AIU; Prof. Partha Pratim Chakrabarti, former director, IIT Kharagpur; Sardar Taranjit Singh, managing director, JIS Group; among others.

The inaugural day commenced with the unveiling of posters on best practices, EduTech, and a book exhibition by the chief guest. The conference also featured a session on ‘Innovation, Skilling, Ranking, and Assessment,’ where experts discussed the transformative approaches shaping education in India. The major highlights of the day were two technical discussions on ‘Incorporating IKS in Curriculum and Pedagogy’ and ‘Catering to Equity and Diversity on Campuses’. The sessions explored the need for a holistic and inclusive academic framework to ensure diverse opportunities for the students. The day concluded with an engaging talk on INIHE and EdTech Companies that examined how educational technology is redefining learning methodologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Bose said, “Nelson Mandela once called education ‘the most powerful weapon’ for changing the world. In India, where classrooms shape the nation’s destiny, the challenge isn’t just excellence—it’s relevance. A vice chancellor’s constitutional duty is to push for higher achievement.” He further emphasised the need for relevance and employability in education, “India’s first education reform report, led by Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, warned that the system was ‘thrice removed from reality.’ Decades later, the disconnect between education and employment remains stark. Enlightenment without economic utility is just theory. India’s latest education policy aims to fix that, shifting from a Eurocentric framework to one rooted in indigenous knowledge. This isn’t about replacing science with superstition—it’s about practical skills over outdated rote learning. Education should equip individuals to discern between perception and reality. India’s education reforms are a step toward bridging this gap.”

During the prestigious event, Governor Bose also announced that the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) would be conferred with the Governor’s Award of Excellence. It will be presented in recognition of its immense contributions to higher education, academic leadership, and institutional excellence.

The second day covered a series of sessions, beginning with a technical session on ‘Creating Green and Sustainable Campuses.’ This was followed by the AIU business session, chaired by Prof. Vinay Pathak and co-chaired by Dr Mittal. The event came to an end with a much-anticipated valedictory session. These discussions further underscored the importance of sustainable campus development and strategic institutional governance in the future of higher education.

“This conference on ‘Equity, Diversity and Sustainability’ is vital, but India has long upheld these values in its ‘Vedas’, ‘Puranas’ and ‘Upanishads’. Rather than importing Western models, we must revive our indigenous approaches. India competes globally in education with NEP, young talent, and ample resources fueling transformation. However, South Asia is progressing rapidly—China contributes 28 per cent of global production, while India lags at 1.5 per cent,” Prof. Pathak stated at the event. He further added, “Our universities must shift from projects to products and paper-based research to transnational, product-driven innovation—a goal achievable through hard work and strategic innovation.”