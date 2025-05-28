City girl secures all-India 1st rank

Kolkata girl Dr Nandini Chandgothia, a recent graduate from Guru Nanak Institute of Dental Sciences and Research (GNIDSR), a premier institution under the JIS Group Educational Initiatives has achieved a historic feat by securing the All-India Rank 1 with a 100 percentile score in the Institute of National Importance Combined Entrance Test (INI-CET) for the July 2025 session.

The INI-CET, conducted by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), is one of India’s most competitive and prestigious national-level entrance examinations for admission into postgraduate medical and dental programmes.

Dr Chandgothia, from the 2019–2024 batch of GNIDSR, not only emerged as the topper in this rigorous national exam held on May 17, 2025, but also earned recognition for her consistent academic brilliance, having previously secured All-India Rank 7 in NEET MDS 2025.

