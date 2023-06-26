LinkedIn’s new AI bot will create 1st draft after you share brief outline

Follow Us:

IANS | New Delhi | June 26, 2023 8:52 am

Representation image (IANS)

Professional social networking platform LinkedIn has unveiled a new artificial intelligence (AI) feature that will generate a first draft for users after they share at least 30 words describing what they want to say.

Keren Baruch, Director of Product at LinkedIn, who unveiled the feature on a LinkedIn post, said, “When it comes to posting on LinkedIn, we’ve heard that you generally know what you want to say, but going from a great idea to a full-fledged post can be challenging and time-consuming. So, we’re starting to test a way for members to use generative AI directly within the LinkedIn share box”.

“To start, you’ll need to share at least 30 words outlining what you want to say — this is your own thoughts and perspective and the core of any post. Then you can leverage generative AI to create a first draft. This will give you a solid foundation to review, edit and make your own, all before you click post,” she added.

However, the company will be moving thoughtfully to test this experience before rolling it out to all our members.

Earlier this month, LinkedIn introduced an AI-generated Copy Suggestions tool that uses generative AI to create high-performing intro text and headlines for ad creatives by leveraging data from an advertiser’s LinkedIn Page.

The company is rolling out this feature in a pilot in North America in English and plans to increase functionality, languages, and availability in the coming months.

