FAIR Council meeting in Kolkata: A historic step towards creating milestone

The 42nd meeting of the Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research (FAIR) Council was hosted in Kolkata, India on 3-4 December 2024. The meeting was held at the Unified Academic Campus of Bose Institute, making it the council’s first meeting to be held outside the FAIR site in Germany. The Facility for Antiproton and Ion Research (FAIR), an international particle accelerator facility, is being constructed in Darmstadt, Germany at a cost of about 2.6 billion euros. The multipurpose facility will be responsible for carrying out research in high energy physics, nuclear physics, particle physics and plasma and applications including space science and cancer therapy.

The FAIR facility is being built with the aim to answer questions including, how elements heavier than lithium are created in stars and what is the nature of the matter inside the core of neutron stars. It will also focus on what are the effects on the tissues of astronauts from the radiation received from space and how accelerated particles can be used to treat malignancy in the brain, lungs and other such sensitive organs more effectively. Thomas Nilsson, FAIR/GSI, Scientific Managing Director shared, ” FAIR will open new dimensions in fundamental and application-oriented physics. Heavy ion therapy is effective when it comes to treating brain and lung tumours, providing a precise treatment facility.”

India is a founding member and the third-largest shareholder of FAIR GmbH after Germany and Russia. The other members include Finland, France, Poland, Romania, Slovenia and Sweden. India played a crucial role in building several components for the accelerator, like ultra-high vacuum chambers, beam catchers, IT and diagnostic cables and ultra-stable power converters. Remarkably, beam catchers are even more unique, as they are designed and manufactured in India. Catarina Sahlberg, Chair of the FAIR Council, highlighted India’s role in the project. “India is not only a shareholder, but a technological powerhouse in FAIR. The components produced by India meet the stringent international standards, showcasing the exceptional capability of Indian industry.”

Advertisement

Bose Institute has been the key to India’s involvement with the FAIR, drawing its rich legacy in particle physics. Prof. Kaustuv Sanyal, Director, of Bose Institute, shared, “Bose Institute has a long history in research about particle physics initiated by D.M. Bose. This legacy was carried forward by Prof. Sibaji Raha, Former Director of Bose Institute and Prof. Bikash Sinha, Former Director of Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics who envisioned India’s participation in mega projects like FAIR. They approached the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) for funding and brought the Bose Institute, the Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics and the Variable Energy Cyclotron Centre (VECC) together for this goal. This is one of the reasons for holding the 42nd meeting of the FAIR Council here, in Bose Institute.”

Today, Bose Institute serves as the nodal agency that looks after the implementation of the project in India. Along with Bose Institute, 22 other Indian institutes and hundreds of scientists are involved with FAIR in this project to contribute to theoretical research, experimental design and development of cutting-edge equipment. Two large groups of Indian scientists in high-energy physics and nuclear physics are also actively involved in developing experiments using the facility.

Catarina Sahlberg praised the decision to hold the meeting in India emphasising, “It is important for Council members to see firsthand India’s engagement and the vital role it plays in FAIR. This in turn will strengthen our collaboration.” Volkmar Dietz, Vice Chair, of FAIR Council, further added, “India’s contribution to FAIR extends beyond technology. It also provides a platform for scientific exchange among nations.”

The FAIR project has also strengthened the Indian industries through the government’s ‘Make in India’ initiative. Companies like Inox of Gujarat won global tenders for FAIR, delivering hi-tech equipment. Prof. Sanyal explained, “This collaboration has given Indian industries a significant technological boost. Companies delivering to FAIR now hold a seal of approval, enabling them to expand in other global markets.”

The FAIR Council meeting in Kolkata highlights India’s influence on global scientific progress and development. This partnership promises long-term benefits, from scientific and medical advancement to growth in the economic and industrial sectors. As stated by Prof. Sanyal, “This is a win-win situation for us. The project aligns with India’s vision for technological growth while significantly contributing to global advancement.”