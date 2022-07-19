Commissioning of the New Parliament Building entered its last phase with the unveiling of the National Emblem on the top of the Building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week.

Made of bronze, the National Emblem has a height of 21 feet and is visible at present from Krishi Bhavan.

The civil work in the building is almost complete and it is expected to be “handed over” to the Parliamentary authorities by the end of coming October.

The government is keen to have the Winter Session of Parliament in the new building. The existing circular Parliament House suffered from inadequacy of space for offices and needed urgent repairs at several places for recurring seepage.

The proposed chambers for the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the new building will have large seating capacities to accommodate more members than at present, since the number of MPs is likely to increase with India’s growing population and consequent delimitation.

As per the information shared so far, the new complex will have 888 seats in the Lok Sabha chamber and 384 seats in the Rajya Sabha chamber. Unlike the present parliament building, it will not have a Central Hall and the Lok Sabha chamber itself will be able to house 1272 members in case of a joint session.

The rest of the building will have four floors with offices of ministers and committee rooms. The building will have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

Contrary to earlier expectations, there may not be shifting of all existing Parliamentary offices to the new building. The new building too has constraints of space, and some of the offices are expected to continue functioning from the existing Parliament House.