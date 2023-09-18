Oppn passes jibes at govt’s parliament session at a particular hour

On Monday, the opposition INDIA bloc’s leaders questioned the government’s decision to hold a session of the Parliament at a peculiar hour. Manoj Jha, a member of parliament for the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), argued that the session was not special as had been announced earlier and that the administration was presenting “normal bills that could have waited until Winter session.”

“In no way is this a special session. There must have been some astrological advice given, and the PM takes it seriously.Do not claim to have no agenda. The schedule is quite obvious. We are interested in learning about the alternative plans. But it’s not very noteworthy,” the Rajya Sabha member told ANI.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha, referred to the government’s action as “absurd” and noted that extraordinary sessions are often held for a special topic.

Advertisement

“I have been stating that this is extremely ludicrous from the outset. They need to explain why the government opted to pass so many measures during this Special Session. The administration has not made it clear whether this is a special session or a regular session; special sessions are typically called for a special agenda and talks are limited to that issue. We are concerned about the government’s true intentions, the speaker declared.

The administration has no idea whether it is a regular session or a special session, according to TMC MP Derek O’Brien.

Or maybe this is merely a photo shoot,” he continued.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Joshi referred to the meeting as a “special session” while announcing it. However, the administration later clarified that it was a regular session, the 261st meeting of the Rajya Sabha and the 13th of the current Lok Sabha. Parliament typically holds its budget, monsoon, and winter sessions each year. While the Winter session is scheduled for November–December, the Monsoon session took place in July–August.