Skill development initiatives: Bridging the gap between education and employment

India, with its vast reserve of human resources, is currently undergoing a noteworthy revolution in making its young workforce employable. In its pursuit of sustained economic growth and effort to overcome redundancy challenges, the gap between education and employment has become a severe matter of concern in the fast-evolving landscape of the competitive job market. Be it any profession, knowledge, skills and attitude have become the quintessential criteria for selection to enhance productivity and gain momentum in every sector, be it public or private. Industry-relevant skills and knowledge are in high demand.

According to a recent release from the ministry of skill development and entrepreneurship, around 60 per cent of India’s escalating population is under 35, lacking the skills needed by a modern economy. Though the percentage of skilled manpower has improved in the last decade, much is left to be done.

Recognising the crucial role of human capital in driving economic development and innovation, the Government of India has introduced several training and development programs through multiple initiatives. The National Skill Development Policy (NSDP), the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY), the National Skills Qualifications Framework (NSQF), the Skill India Mission (SIM), the Jan Shiksan Sansthan (JSS) and several others are aimed at enhancing skills at different levels across the nation.

Formal, non-formal or informal learning comprising academics, vocational education, training and skilling and experiential learning have also been designed in order to enhance the proficiency levels of the young Indian workforce. Focus on equipping graduates with training in new technologies and essential soft skills; collaborations between industries and academic institutions to ensure that curricula are updated to reflect current industry demands have also been given prime importance in the National Education Policies. Provisions have been made to offer flexibility to students to choose their learning trajectories for better career options, including opportunities like mid-way course correction and multi-disciplinary progression pathways.

Bridging the gap between academia and industry, collaborations with relevant central ministries, state governments, international organisations, industry and NGOs have been introduced for multi-level engagement and more impactful implementation of skill development efforts. They are aimed at providing necessary skills to a very large section of the workforce and leveraging these skills with relevant stakeholders. India is also working on increasing its reserve of young entrepreneurs and encouraging start-ups, enabling them to innovate, create job opportunities and compete globally.

As AI continues to revolutionise industries, engineering graduates who are proficient in AI-related fields such as machine learning, data analysis, robotics, coding, and automation are increasingly in demand. The India Skills Report 2024 states that India’s AI talent pool is growing rapidly, but there is a significant demand-supply gap for key roles. PMKVY, the flagship program of the Ministry of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship (MSDE), through its Certification Scheme, is training millions in industry-relevant skills, helping the youth secure a better livelihood.

The government has also reached out to millions of students through its several online learning platforms, like NPTEL, Swayam, and others, in preparing job aspirants to meet the challenges of the ever-evolving tech industry. The recent launch of the Skill India Digital platform aimed at achieving skilling, education, employment, and entrepreneurship ecosystems is another big milestone. Facilitating upskilling, enhancing competency, and linking different levels of learning to productive outcomes, India is on a mission to empower its young workforce to achieve its vision of a “skilled India”.

Employability, however, also requires a different strength, the strength to think ahead of others and to play a lead role in demonstrating empathy and a continual growth mindset. These, being intrinsic areas of soft skills, bring out the personality of the employee, his or her ability to build roadmaps and move confidently towards well-defined goals.

Curriculum education is often designed to impart a comprehensive theoretical understanding of the subject and its applicability. But what becomes very important in between is the skill set to analyse a problem, the reasoning acumen, and the ability to think outside the box and to reach a solution with alternatives, leaving room for sudden challenges. Every employer wants to find out where the candidate sees himself five years ahead and what he can contribute. It is very important for the students to be able to see themselves five years ahead in time in terms of skill upgrading, knowledge enhancement, and leadership qualities. A candidate with critical thinking ability, a lifelong learning attitude, and adaptability is highly coveted. Dynamism, energy, and a smart-edged personality are what the employers seek. Education and training provide the framework. So putting it briefly, with all the government initiatives, a little self-initiative is what is required to bridge the gap between education and employment.

The writer is associate professor, department of basic science and humanities, Techno Main Saltlake College