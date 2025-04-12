Govt agreed to publish eligible, ineligible candidates’ list: Jobless teachers

Education minister Bratya Basu on Friday said that the state government would soon file a review petition regarding the dismissed candidates in the SSC recruitment case.

He expressed hope that the matter would be resolved within the next 10 days.

“We will file a review petition, and so will the SSC. The dismissed candidates have assured us they will no longer resort to hunger strikes. We have no fundamental opposition to their demands. Once we receive legal advice, we will proceed accordingly,” Basu told reporters after a high-level meeting at Bikash Bhavan. The education minister held a meeting with representatives of the dismissed SSC candidates on Friday afternoon. The meeting, which started two hours late, than scheduled, was attended by 13 representatives of the aggrieved candidates.

Dismissed candidates who met the education minister Basu said that the government has promised to publish a list separating eligible and ineligible candidates. The next legal steps were also discussed during the meeting. The candidates were assured that copies of the OMR sheets of 22 lakh examinees would be made public, and the list of eligible and ineligible candidates would be released by 21 April.

Top officials, including the SSC chairman, president of the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, the state’s principal secretary for education, and legal advisors were also present.

Following the meeting, Basu reiterated the chief minister’s assurance of legal protection and support for deserving candidates who were denied appointments. “We sat down at Bikash Bhavan as per the chief minister’s direction. The candidates had written to us requesting this meeting. Several issues were discussed. We have no fundamental disagreement with their concerns, but since there is a clear directive from the Supreme Court, we cannot act without legal backing. Their demands are just,” said Basu. The candidates also raised the demand for publishing the list of eligible and ineligible candidates. Basu confirmed that the SSC is in possession of such data, based on inputs provided by the CBI, and has already submitted it to the court. “There is a demand to upload the list on the website. We have no objection to that,” he added. The meeting took place on the sixth floor of Bikash Bhavan.

The dismissed candidates believe that the publication of the ‘mirror image’ of the OMR answer sheets could help resolve the ongoing confusion and legal entanglements following the Supreme Court verdict. This issue was also discussed during the meeting.