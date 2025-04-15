Haryana CS reviews implementation of Post-Matric Scholarship schemes for SC, OBC students

Haryana Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, on Tuesday, reviewed the implementation of the Post-Matric Scholarship (PMS) schemes for Scheduled Caste (SC) and Other Backward Class (OBC) students.

These Centrally-sponsored schemes are currently being implemented by seven departments of the state, namely, Higher Education, Technical Education, Medical Education and Research, Skill Development and Industrial Training, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, AYUSH, and School (Secondary) Education departments.

During the meeting, Rastogi emphasized the need for timely disbursal of scholarships and directed all concerned departments to clear pending cases without delay.

He instructed the School Education Department to make full use of the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students and Component-I of the Pre-Matric Scholarship Scheme for OBC students, which are funded by the government of India.

These schemes play a crucial role in supporting the education of students from disadvantaged communities at the school level.

Highlighting the need for financial discipline, the chief secretary stressed timely submission of Utilization Certificates (UCs) to ensure prompt reimbursement of funds by the Central government.

To enhance transparency and accountability, he also directed that Aadhaar-based biometric e-KYC be made mandatory for all institutions, district nodal officers and state nodal officers associated with the implementation of these scholarship schemes.

Rastogi reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring that no eligible student is deprived of educational opportunities. He urged all implementing departments to work in close coordination to ensure smooth and effective delivery of benefits under these centrally sponsored schemes.

Additional Chief Secretary, Medical Education and Research, Sudhir Rajpal informed that the department has streamlined the disbursement process to ensure that scholarships are delivered efficiently and without unnecessary delays.

Dr G Anupama, Additional Chief Secretary, SEWA Department, presented a comprehensive overview of the Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme for SC students. She informed that the scheme is centrally sponsored with a funding ratio of 60:40 between the Centre and the state.