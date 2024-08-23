Remembering Dr Radha Gobinda Kar on his birth anniversary

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata that has been in focus owing to the brutal rape and murder of a young doctor on 9 August this year, is named after Dr Radha Gobinda Kar. Born on 23 August 1852, in Betore, near Howrah’s Ramrajatala station, Dr Kar hailed from a family of esteemed medical professionals, including his father, Dr Durgadas Kar, who established Midford Hospital in Dhaka, and his brother, Radhamadhor Kar, a distinguished physician and dramatist—a talent shared by Dr Radha Gobinda Kar.

After beginning his education at Hare School, Dr Kar initially enrolled at Kolkata Medical College, but his studies were temporarily interrupted. He resumed in 1880, graduated in 1883, and later pursued advanced studies in England, earning his MRCP from Edinburgh University in 1887. Despite encouragement from his mentors to stay in Edinburgh, Dr Kar was determined to return to India, driven by his commitment to serving his country and establishing a National Medical Institution for the Indian public, particularly the underprivileged.

On 18 October 1887, Dr Kar convened a meeting with prominent Kolkata doctors, including Dr Akshay Kumar Dutt, Dr Mahendra Nath Bannerjee, Dr Bipin Bihari Maitra, Dr ML Dey, Dr BG Bannerjee and Dr Kundal Bhattacharya. Recognising the need for a dedicated Indian hospital and educational institution, Dr Kar was entrusted with this monumental task. He chose to work directly in underserved areas like Shyambazar, Belgachia and Dumdum, often travelling by bicycle to treat patients and covering expenses for those unable to afford care.

Advertisement

Despite his prestigious qualifications, Dr Kar preferred to work in challenging conditions, ultimately leading to the establishment of the Kolkata Medical School, initially housed at 161, Baithakkhana Bazar Road, and later at 117, Bowbazar Street. Renamed the Calcutta Medical School in August 1887, it merged in 1904 with another institution to become the Calcutta Medical School and College of Physicians and Surgeons of Bengal. The hospital was later renamed Albert Victor Hospital following a donation from Prince Albert Victor. By 1914, it gained approval from Calcutta University and became Belgachia Medical College, later renamed Carmichael Medical College in honour of Lord Carmichael. After India’s independence in 1948, the institution was renamed RG Kar Medical College by Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy, then chief minister of West Bengal, in recognition of its founder.

Dr Kar faced significant challenges in securing land and raising funds for the college. He personally took on the task, going door-to-door among Kolkata’s wealthy and even resorting to begging in the streets. Through sheer determination, he raised enough money, selling all his possessions to purchase twelve bighas (four acres) of land in Belgachia for twenty-five thousand rupees, where he built a large hospital costing seventy thousand rupees. The original facility had thirty beds and is now globally recognised as R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Despite the comfort and opportunities his English education afforded, Dr Kar’s patriotism led him to risk his life during the severe epidemics that plagued Bengal. In 1899, as Kolkata faced a devastating plague epidemic, Dr Kar worked tirelessly alongside Sister Nivedita, an Irishwoman inspired by Swami Vivekananda, providing medical care to the afflicted. This partnership highlighted Dr Kar’s dedication to his mission.

Recognising the need for medical literature in Bengali, Dr Kar began writing medical books in his native language to make education more accessible to Bengali students. His publications, including Bhishagbandhu (1871), Sankshipta Shariratantra and Kar Sanghita, among others, were widely read even by English-speaking medical students. His commitment extended to ensuring affordable access to medicine for all, contributing significantly to the development of indigenous pharmaceutical practices in India, as noted by Acharya Prafulla Chandra Ray in his autobiography.

Dr Radha Gobinda Kar passed away on 19 December 1918, at the age of 66 due to influenza. At the time of his death, he had few personal possessions, having devoted much of his wealth to the medical college. Despite the lasting impact of his institution, it has faced its share of controversies and challenges over time. Nevertheless, Dr Kar’s legacy as a pioneering medical figure and a patriot who selflessly served his country remains indelible.