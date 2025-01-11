TMC suspends ex-MP Shantanu Sen, ex-MLA Arabul from party

Trinamul Congress has suspended two leaders today for their anti-party activities.

The leaders are Dr Shantanu Sen and Arabul Islam. Dr Sen said he did not receive any suspension notice from the party.

Dr Sen was a councillor of Kolkata Municipal Corporation and later became a Rajya Sabha MP. His differences with the party started to grow when he was not given a ticket for the Rajya Sabha election. After the R G Kar incident he went on giving statements flouting the order of the party’s chairperson that she should give a statement on the issue to avoid confusion as contradictory statements had been often found particularly in the social media.

There have been allegations of corruption against Dr Sen along with misbehaviour with people who wanted to see him. The party has received complaints against him which had been inquired into.

Trinamul Congress suspended former Bhangar MLA Arabul Islam for anti-party activities. The differences between Saukat Molla and Islam are publicly known at Bhangar in south 24-Parganas. Miss Banerejee had been requesting Islam to refrain from carrying out anti-party activities. But Islam went ahead with anti-party activities that have lowered the image of the party.

Miss Banerjee has said over and again that the party would not tolerate any highhandedness of the leaders and they should build contact with people keeping in view the 2026 Assembly election. There have been allegations of extortion against Islam, who had set up his own fiefdom in Bhangar. The party has started a cleansing operation and the anti-party activity of anyone will not be tolerated. Party national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has said over and over again that there is only one leader in the party and that is Mamata Banerjee and everyone one else is a worker.