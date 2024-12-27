Police deny permission for extension of protest by doctors

Kolkata Police have denied permission to a doctors’ association seeking an extension of their protest in the R G Kar rape and murder case.

The protest has been going on to condemn the failure of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to present a charge sheet against Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal, who are accused of tampering with the evidence in the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor of state-run R G Medical College and Hospital.

The sit-in protest at Dorina Crossing organised by the West Bengal Joint Platform of Doctors, an umbrella association of doctors practising in the state, is supposed to end in the evening.

A member of the doctor’s body said they forwarded a communique on Wednesday night to the city police for permission to extend the sit-in protest.

However, on Thursday, the city police replied to the doctors’ email communique claiming the inability to give permission on certain grounds.

“We are weighing legal options available to ensure the extension of the demonstration. Initially, the city police even denied granting permission for the ongoing sit-in demonstration, which is scheduled to end this afternoon. However, later we got permission for the same from the Calcutta High Court,” said a representative of the umbrella doctors’ body.

On Wednesday, another doctors’ body namely West Bengal Doctors Forum had written to chief minister Mamata Banerjee seeking the change the name of “Dorina Crossing”, a popular protest point in the city, to “Abhaya Crossing”.

Recently, a special court in Kolkata granted “default bail” to the former and controversial principal of R G Kar Sandip Ghosh and the former IC of Tala police station Abhijit Mondal as CBI failed to file the supplementary charge sheet against them within 90 days from the date of their arrests.

This week, a report from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) surfaced, which has created doubts about the “scene of crime” in the rape and murder case.

The Kolkata Police and the CBI carried out investigations considering the seminar hall as the “scene of crime”. However, the CFSL report submitted to the CBI clearly stated that there is no evident sign of scuffle within the seminar room, sources said.