RSS chief meets RG Kar victim’s parents, assures support

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, visiting Kolkata, met with the parents of the R G Kar rape-murder victim today. The meeting took place at a guest house in Rajarhat on Saturday morning.

The bereaved parents expressed their anguish over the lack of progress in the investigation by the central agency. According to RSS sources, the victim’s parents had requested a meeting with Bhagwat before his arrival in Bengal. The request was conveyed to him through RSS channels, and he responded positively. During the meeting, the devastated parents broke down in front of the RSS chief and voiced their discontent with the ongoing CBI probe into the case. Mohan Bhagwat assured them that the RSS would extend all possible support in their fight for justice. He reportedly told them that efforts would be made to ensure that the investigation proceeds with fairness and transparency. He also assured them that RSS functionaries would monitor the case to ensure that the real culprits are punished.

Meanwhile, a faction of BJP leaders in Bengal also met Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday to discuss the leadership crisis in the party. With the 2026 Assembly elections approaching, a section of BJP workers is demanding the return of Dilip Ghosh as state president. These leaders argue that Ghosh had played a key role in making BJP the principal opposition party in West Bengal and should be reinstated to strengthen the party ahead of the elections. The BJP faction also expressed concerns about the Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari’s independent approach and the lack of BJP flags in several party rallies. They claimed that the current state BJP president Sukanta Majumdar, also a Union minister, is unable to dedicate sufficient time to state politics. Sources indicate that Mohan Bhagwat patiently listened to their grievances but did not give any direct assurance.

Bhagwat’s visit to Bengal and his interactions have triggered speculation about the RSS’s growing involvement in Bengal’s political and social landscape ahead of the crucial 2026 elections.