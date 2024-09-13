Nutritional support during pregnancy: A gynaecologist’s perspective

Proper nutrition is the cornerstone of a healthy pregnancy. From the first trimester to delivery, what a mother eats plays a vital role in the development of the baby and her overall well-being. Here’s a gynaecologist’s take on the essential nutritional needs during pregnancy:

1.Focus on folic acid: Crucial in the first trimester, folic acid prevents neural tube defects and supports the formation of the brain and spinal cord. Green leafy vegetables, beans, and cereals are excellent sources.

2. Prioritise protein for growth: Protein is the building block for the baby’s cells, muscles, and tissues. Incorporate lean meats, eggs, dairy products, and plant-based proteins like lentils and tofu to meet daily requirements

3. Calcium for strong bones and teeth: The baby’s skeletal development relies on adequate calcium intake by the mother. Gynaecologists recommend dairy products, fortified plant-based milk, almonds, and leafy green vegetables to maintain bone health for both the mother and baby.

4. Iron to combat fatigue and support oxygen supply: Iron-rich foods like lean meats, spinach, and legumes prevent anaemia and support the increased blood volume needed during pregnancy. Pair with vitamin C-rich foods to enhance absorption.

5. Hydration is the key: Ample water intake helps in digestion, nutrient absorption, and maintaining amniotic fluid levels. Aim for at least 8-10 glasses of water a day.

6. Healthy fats for brain development: Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish, walnuts and flaxseeds are essential for the baby’s brain and eye development. They also reduce the risk of preterm labour.

7. Micronutrients & vitamins: Vitamins like B12, D and iodine are crucial for energy, bone health and immunity. Regular prenatal supplements, as prescribed by your gynaecologist, ensure these needs are met.

8. Mind the cravings, but keep them balanced: Indulging cravings in moderation is fine, but prioritise nutrient-dense snacks like fruits, nuts and whole grains.

A balanced diet, exercise and meditation, along with regular prenatal counselling and check-ups, form the cornerstone of a healthy pregnancy for both mother and baby.