Debunking popular nutrition myths

You join a gym, and the next moment, you hear someone say, “Cut out fat from your diet,” and then another, “Do not omit fat, but do away with the carbs.” How about the classic one? “Always, always go for fresh produce.”

When it comes to our health, there’s a vast sea of information ready for us to swim through, but in between, inaccurate information can often make you drown. Nutrition is subjective to each individual; what might suit one person’s body might not be ideal for another. Hence, to make sure that you get optimal nutrition, set your record straight by debunking these popular and extremely common nutrition myths that you might have heard several times (a few might just make you go ‘oomph’).

Eating healthy is really expensive

Oh, it will be if you go for imported fruits and veggies that are not native to your place just because you wanted to mimic the fancy healthy salad you saw on social media. Eating healthy is not expensive when you execute it with a bit of strategy, planning, and a strict budget. Shop local; go to weekly markets where you can get locally grown fresh produce at cheap rates and stock up for the whole week. Shop seasonally and always stick to a list. These are just a few tips that will help you.

No, no, and no to all kinds of fat

Fat is a macronutrient, and for good reason. Not all fats are bad for you. While saturated and trans fats that you find in packaged and frozen food are genuinely bad for health, leading to diabetes, obesity, and high cholesterol, monounsaturated fats, or the good fats, actually act as your energy supplier and help with cell formation.

All protein provides you with equal benefits

Not all protein sources are equivalent. Proteins act as building blocks and are essential for the repair and formation of tissues. Animal proteins like meat, fish, or even tofu are often considered complete proteins because they contain all the essential amino acids, while lentils are considered incomplete proteins because they lack all the essential amino acids.

Diabetic people should avoid fruits

This stems from the packaged, store-bought fruit juice, which contains very low or no fiber but extremely high levels of sugar. However, diabetic individuals can easily consume fruits, but in limited quantities. Fruits are enriched with vitamins, minerals, and phytochemicals, which are essential for one’s well-being.

While there are several other misconceptions out there when it comes to nutrition, an expert can guide you towards understanding what works for you and what might not work.