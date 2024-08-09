Homoeopathy: Enhancing quality of life in palliative care for serious illnesses, including cancer

Homoeopathy offers a promising approach to palliative care, improving the quality of life for patients facing serious or life-threatening illnesses such as cancer. Palliative oncology, dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for patients with advanced stages of cancer, focuses on managing symptoms, relieving pain, and providing psychological, social and spiritual support. Homoeopathy, a complementary and alternative medicinal system, uses highly diluted substances to stimulate the body’s natural healing processes. In the realm of palliative oncology, homoeopathy serves as a valuable adjunct to conventional treatments, aiding in symptom management and overall well-being improvement.

Dr Soumallya Chattopadhyay, director and research coordinator of DNC Health Hub, said, “For patients and healthcare providers, the integration of homoeopathy in palliative oncology represents a comprehensive approach to improving the quality of life for those battling serious illness. In our practice, we see several patients experiencing disease recurrence even after a complete cure. There are also cases where the spread of cancer to different parts of the body, known as metastasis, occurs. In such cases, homoeopathy can create a perfect palliative environment to improve the patient’s quality of life.”

“In the most advanced stages of cancer, symptoms such as pain, loss of appetite, weakness, nausea, vomiting, vertigo and sleeplessness may become prominent. Medicines like Lachesis, Belladonna, Nux Vomica, Hydrastis and Arsenic Album are part of our inventory and are used effectively to minimise these symptoms based on specific symptomatology. Additionally, psychological symptoms associated with cancer, such as anxiety, depression, fear of death, and suicidal tendencies, can be excellently addressed with homoeopathic medicines,” Dr Chattopadhyay added.

Homoeopathy is no longer confined to treating minor ailments such as sneezing, coughing, and joint sprains. In the modern context, homoeopathy can play a vital role in oncology, surpassing expectations in enhancing patient care and quality of life.

