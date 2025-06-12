Cuffs on Bongaon resident for running fake clinics

Pradip Paul, a resident of Bongaon, has been arrested by Kolkata Police yesterday for operating multiple fake clinics falsely claiming association with the late Dr Prasanta Banerji and Dr Pratip Banerji, pioneers of modern homeopathy.

Paul, who allegedly has no medical qualifications or license, was fraudulently using the Banerji name to manage and operate unauthorised clinics. He is a former security employee of the Dr P Banerji Homeopathic Research Clinic, who was terminated thanks to various disciplinary issues.

Two such illegal clinics have been identified in Namkhana and Gangasagar, and further investigation is underway. These fraudulent activities have seriously damaged the reputation, credibility, and trust associated with the Banerji legacy.

The Banerji Protocols, globally respected and used in modern homeopathic treatment, were developed by Dr. Prasanta Banerji and Dr Pratip Banerji. Their legacy is now carried forward by Dr Isha Banerji at the Dr P Banerji Homeopathic Research Clinic, Kolkata.

These fake establishments are a serious threat to public health, and we urge the public to verify the authenticity of any clinic claiming Banerji affiliation.