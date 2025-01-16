JISIASR partners with AYUSH for homeopathy research

JIS Institute of Advanced Studies and Research (JISIASR) in Kolkata has recently entered into a significant partnership with the Ministry of AYUSH, signing eight Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with the Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH).

The agreement, finalized on January 9, marks a major step in advancing research into the mechanisms, effectiveness, and applications of homeopathy in treating a wide range of diseases.

The MoUs were signed in a formal ceremony attended by Padma Shri Professor Ajoy Kumar Ray, the director of JISIASR, and Dr. Subhash Kaushik, the director general of CCRH.

The eight research projects cover a broad spectrum of topics, from exploring the optical properties of homeopathic medicines to studying their effects on chronic conditions like diabetes.

Notable studies include Dr. Barun Das’s research on the nanoparticle properties of homeopathic dilutions, Dr. Subhankar Singha’s analysis of the shelf life of homeopathic tinctures, and Dr. Prosenjit Saha’s work on the physico-chemical properties of homeopathic remedies derived from natural resources.

The research also delves into innovative approaches, such as Dr. Chirantana Mallick’s AI-powered predictive model for homeopathic treatments and Dr. Farhat Afrin’s study on chromatin modifications in type 2 diabetes patients.

Other key projects include Dr. Pooja Ghosh’s examination of homeopathic drugs for diabetes treatment and Dr. Kamakshi Sureka’s exploration of bowel nosodes.

Sardar Taranjit Singh, managing director of JIS Group, emphasized the importance of these studies, stating, “These research projects reflect our commitment to advancing scientific understanding and contributing to meaningful healthcare solutions. Our goal is to build a solid foundation for integrating homeopathy into mainstream medical practice.”