Emami Art hosts solo exhibitions for art enthusiasts

Emami Art is hosting three concurrent solo exhibitions, namely by Bholanath Rudra, Ali Akbar P.N. and Ujjal Dey at Kolkata Centre for Creativity. The artists, in order to captivate both art enthusiasts and the general community, gave a preview and walkthrough on 28 June at Emami Art, KCC. All the shows will be on view until 20 August this year.

“Rudra’s large-scale watercolours depict moonlit landscapes where the hard truth is spoken in an eloquent language, evoking empathy, whereas Ali Akbar’s critical works, paintings, and videos deal with the questions of migration and memory, seas and trade, and the movement of cultural forms and motifs across time and places. Besides them, Dey’s textiles are closely bound to the matriarchal labour, material, and deep-rooted culture. Regional connections and ritualistic connotations give his work a heightened rigour,” said Ms Richa Agarwal, CEO of Emami Art.

The inaugural exhibition featured Bholanath Rudra’s artwork titled “Pensive Moons”. This solo exhibition challenges traditional perceptions of moonlit landscapes associated with idyllic rural life. Instead of romanticising nature, the artists delve into deeper themes of identity, imagination, and history within nocturnal forests. The artworks interrogate contemporary discourse surrounding violence, trespass, and survival using moonlit landscapes.

The second was Ali Akbar P.N.’s “The Salts of Many Seas”. Hailing from Kerala and now residing in Vadodara, Gujarat, Ali Akbar’s exhibition includes a rich tapestry of paintings, photographs, sculptures, digital prints, a video, and a book. His art navigates through the intricate terrains of memory, identity, historical narratives, and the socio-political undercurrents of the present. The artist’s fascination with ancient trades and intercontinental connections is central to his thematic exploration.

Last was Ujjal Dey’s “Dawn to Dusk: A Silent Symphony”. This exhibition explores the relentless monotony of matriarchal labour in everyday culinary spaces through textile and paper-based interventions. The exhibition features an array of pieces, from delicate textile panels to elaborate hanging artworks evocative of hand-painted calicoes. Dey uses everyday culinary tools as printing blocks, underscoring his interest in preserving ancestral knowledge and hereditary rituals.

All these three exhibitions collectively showcase the power of art to evoke emotions, provoke thought, and spark meaningful conversations. With a wide array of themes and employing a range of artistic approaches, each exhibition offers visitors a unique opportunity to connect with contemporary issues in inspiring and innovative ways.