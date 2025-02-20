Art exhibition in Delhi to explore ‘Spiritual Dimensions’

‘Spiritual Dimensions’ an exhibition that explores the world of art and spirituality converges at Kalamkar Gallery, Bikaner House on till February 24. It features the work of acclaimed artist, Manash Ranjan Jena, leaving an indelible mark, exploring the unseen, the sacred and interconnectedness of Indian art.

Jena brings his distinct artistic vision to life for over five years. The Artist’s work often reflects, the mastery of form and color, that has been crafted pieces which brings out meditative and thought-provoking through his work, transcending traditional boundaries and weaving divine narratives through with contemporary expressions.

“Every stroke of a traditional artist is a tribute to the past and a gift for the future”, he said.

Jena continued, “With bold cubist forms and vibrant colors, I bring ancient epics and Hindu spirituality to life- where the divine speaks through art, and tradition finds new expression.”

Vandana Bhargava, Founder and Chairperson of House of VSB, was there to embrace the event and said, “Art has the power to guide us inwards, to help us connect with something that is beyond the material world.”

“We have always sought to curate exhibitions that inspire, and spiritual dimensions are testaments to this vision, at Galleria VSB” Bhargava added further.