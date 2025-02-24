VHAH Festival 2025 brings heritage conservation into focus

An art exhibition showcasing oleographs by Raja Ravi Verma, scintillating performance by Padmashri Geeta Chandran, a night dedicated to genius filmmaker Guru Dutt, and classical rendition by Prince Rama Verma — is how the Vedaaranya Heritage and Healing (VHAH) Festival welcomed its audiences this year.

The festival, now in its ninth year, was held at the heritage town of Ramgarh Shekhawati in Rajasthan, a place known for its old havelis, forts and chhatris.

Set amidst a historical landscape of exceptional architectural beauty, the festival reverberated with music, dance, and live art performances. The event is organized by Shruti Foundation and INTACH Shekhawati Chapter in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Government of Rajasthan.

“Ramgarh Shekhawati is a place which is close to my heart. It is the wonderland of heritage where people, in 1900s, had the highest per capita income in the world. The region was called ‘dusra kashi’ as it was the greatest learning centre. It is also the only place with a Veda temple dedicated to the wisdom of the great land of India.

“When I came here, I was devastated and heartbroken by the decay of the place. So I took it upon myself to restore and preserve all the beautiful havelis and other heritage places here,” Shruti Nada Poddar, founder and managing trustee, Shruti Foundation said.

The festival offered to open its doors to cultural and wellness enthusiasts to experience a transformative journey through the untapped beauty of Rajasthan. It also celebrated the artistic legacies of the likes of Raja Ravi Varma, Dhurandha and Guru Dutt, combining heritage, artistic expression and rejuvenating wellness activities.

Visitors immersed themselves in the region’s rich history through beautifully curated heritage walks, exploring havelies, temples and chhatris.

Prince Rama Verma of Kilimanoor Palace and descendant of Raja Ravi Varma inaugurated “The Archway” and “MOHAR Art Gallery”, showcasing oleographs by Raja Ravi Varma and M V Dhurandhar. This gallery exhibited the artistic brilliance as well as the beauty of Shringar Rasa, illustrated in Shekhawati frescoes.

As general secretary of the Palace Trust and chairman of Ramavarma Foundation for Art and Culture, the Prince promotes traditional art and organizes cultural events through the Raja Ravi Varma Temple of Arts.

A graduate of Swathi Thirunal College of Music, he is a renowned musician, singer, and composer. He has worked on acclaimed Malayalam films, TV serials, and albums, collaborating with leading singers and lyricists. He has earned numerous awards, including the Guinness World Record (2018) and Asia Book of Records (2019). Currently, he is working on a musical project inspired by Ravi Varma’s art and upcoming Malayalam, Tamil, and Hindi films.

“I feel blessed to have performed at the Ramgarh Shekhawati festival. I am used to performing in the south, but this time the north audience also liked my performance. Besides I inaugurated the art gallery showcasing the work of my ancestor Raja Ravi Verma. I owe my career to Raja Ravi Verma who continues to inspire many generations with his art,” Prince Verma told The Statesman.

Tarun Thakral, founder, Heritage Transport Museum, and a regular at the festival talked about the importance of staying connected to one’s roots.

“I strongly believe in staying connected to one’s roots, and encouraging heritage preservation. I admire the festival for talking about the forgotten region of Ramgarh Shekhawati. My best wishes to the team to bring the focus back on heritage,” he said on the sidelines of the festival.