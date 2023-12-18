Eggliciously yours!

‘Sunday ho ya Monday roz khao ande’ (meaning, be it a Sunday or a Monday, have an egg every day.) This was one of those sing-along kinds of television advertisements that became quite a hit. Me, the impatient TV addict, did not mind its interference during episodes of my favourite TV shows, perhaps because I was too fond of eggs served in any manner—and that included the TV advertisement featuring Dara Singh. I loved it!

Even after four decades, the ad still remains fresh in my mind, even though several versions, featuring other celebrities, have found prime screen space. My love for eggs has not waned either! Serve it anytime of the day, and I’ll relish it, even if it is a ‘mamlet’ (om omelette in local parlance) from a street-side stall. During my initial years as a freelance journalist, roaming the streets of Calcutta (as it was known then), my hunger pangs saw me gravitate towards a ‘bread and mamlet’ stall.

I love experimenting with eggs in their various prepared avatars. But what I enjoy most is being served a piping hot omelette. While walking down Park Street, the signage of restaurants—both new and old—stares down at you enticingly, making it difficult to settle for breakfast with eggs at one of these popular F&B outlets. In recent times, the one that has left me craving more is the mozzarella and the smoked Bandel cheese omelette at the heritage eatery, Trincas, served at the breakfast buffet. It was soft and fluffy, filled with the goodness of smoked Bandel and mozzarella cheese. Options are many at the breakfast table here. Anand Puri, the co-owner of Trincas, says, “We are serving scrambled and fried eggs, bhurji, and omelettes… I think we serve the best omelettes.”

The new cafes in town are tossing up a variety of egg preparations that come under the ‘All Day Breakfast’ selections. But what is sadly lacking, however, is a plate of well-prepared Spanish omelette. Where can one find an authentic serving of a Spanish omelette? Pamela Nandi, a senior IT professional and a well-known globe-trotting food reviewer, states frankly, “An authentic Spanish omelette is hard to find on a menu card. Many may claim to be serving the best Spanish omelettes, but they are not up to the mark. The best Spanish omelette that I have sampled was at a restaurant, which has since downed its shutters. Supposedly, Raj’s Spanish Café, on Sudder Street, serves delicious Spanish omelettes, or Tortilla de Patatas.” Spanish omelette is a traditional dish of the Spaniards, who prepare it with eggs and potatoes, with or without onions.

From Spanish omelettes, let’s move onto the American Egg Benedict! Another favourite of mine, Eggs Benedict, is one of the most popular American dishes and tastes rich, lemony-buttery, and creamy with a spoonful of hollandaise sauce. It comes with two poached eggs served on halved muffins, with hollandaise sauce and ham or bacon. As for the name ‘Benedict’ much has been written and calls for a detailed discussion! In Kolkata, Flury’s Eggs Benedict is a must-have, as are the ones served at Loafer’s Café and Bunaphile. How about a fritata? Well, it is the Italian version of the Spanish omelette served open-face and is also prepared with potatoes, cheese, meat, and vegetables. Unlike a traditional omelette, it is not folded over to cover the additions. It cannot be prepared in a hurry and has to be cooked on low heat, and once the bottom becomes crusty, it is flipped over, cooked slowly, and served open-faced.

Frankly speaking, eggs, for non-vegetarians and particularly in urban Indian homes, are a must on the breakfast table. We like it poached, boiled, half-boiled, scrambled, fried, etc. One cannot deny the fact that Bengalis do relish dimer dalna (egg curry); dimer kosha (a spicy preparation); omelette curry; doi dim (boiled eggs prepared in yoghurt sauce); and, of course, egg rolls! It is difficult to put a full stop once I get talking about eggs and their numerous avatars. There is much more to share; however, one question before I sign off: would Kabiraj cutlets taste equally delicious without eggs?

The author is a freelance contributor who specialises in food-writing.