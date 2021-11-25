K’taka to provide eggs, bananas to over 14 lakh malnourished students

The government of Karnataka has decided to supply school children studying in government-aided schools between the ages of 6 and 15 years suffering from anaemia, malnutrition, and deficiency of proteins with boiled eggs and bananas.

This programme will commence on December 1st, 2022.

This regard has been issued on Wednesday by The Department of Public Instruction. The students in the six north Karnataka districts, under the programme, will get the benefit as they are at the top of the chart of deficiency and malnutrition

The ones who will be beneficiaries are around 14,44,322 students are studying from eight standards to the first standard in Bidar, Raichur, Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Koppal, Ballaray, Vijaypur, and Dharward. The programme commences in December and will continue till March of next year.

For the people who don’t eat eggs, bananas will be given to them. Each student will get 10 eggs or bananas per month for the upcoming four months.

In the district of Yadgir, 74% of students are currently suffering from anaemia and malnutrition.

In the other districts, the percentage of anaemia and malnutrition are the following:

Kalaburagi: 72.4%. Ballary: 72.3%. Koppal: 70.7%. Raichur: 70.6% Bidar: 69.1% and in Viayapura: 68%.

(With inputs from IANS)