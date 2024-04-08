Easter eggs: Symbolism, legends and traditions

The Easter season is replete with vibrant customs, many of which revolve around the humble egg. From intricately decorated eggs brought to churches for blessings to joyous Easter egg hunts, these traditions add layers of meaning and excitement to the holiday. But why the egg?

The egg, this seemingly ordinary object, transcends cultures and religions as a powerful symbol of the various stages of life. Across the globe, it embodies creation, new beginnings, birth, renewal, rebirth, and the eternal cycle of existence.

The symbolism of the egg stretches back to creation myths. From Mesopotamia’s association of the egg with the fertility goddess Ishtar to the Chinese concept of the cosmic egg birthing the universe, the egg signifies the potential for new beginnings and the emergence of life. Similarly, some African cultures attribute creation to a broken cosmic egg, while Native American folklore links the egg to stories of creation and the first beings. Finnish mythology depicts the world as being born from the fragments of a giant egg, cementing its status as a primordial symbol of creation. In Hinduism, the concept of the golden egg ‘Hiranyagarbha’ serves as the genesis of creation, giving rise to Prajapati, the creator deity. The Chandogya Upanishad also details the primal egg splitting to form the elements of the universe and links the egg to the fundamental energy (Brahman), representing the entire cosmos.

Advertisement

Beyond its association with beginnings, the symbolism of the egg transcends into realms of the afterlife and renewal. In ancient Egypt, the egg linked to the sun god Ra appeared in funerary rites, representing resurrection and the afterlife. The Greeks viewed the egg as a symbol of a life force transcending death, while Slavic traditions incorporated the Firebird and its magical egg into stories reflecting the cycle of life, death and rebirth.

This connection to life and renewal resonates with springtime celebrations. In eastern Europe, the intricate art of decorating eggs (pysanky) is central to these festivities. These artistic creations are believed to bring protection, good fortune and prosperity. Similarly, in Japan, eggs are incorporated into traditional Hanami dishes celebrating cherry blossoms, signifying the arrival of spring and the cyclical renewal of nature.

The myth of Leda and the Swan in Greek mythology deepens the symbolic meaning of the egg. Leda, the Spartan queen, is seduced by Zeus, the king of gods, who takes the form of a swan. This divine encounter leads Leda to lay eggs, from which hatch the Dioscuri twins, Castor and Pollux. This extraordinary birth underscores the egg’s association with life’s inherent duality. Castor, the mortal son, embodies the impermanence and physical aspects of life. In contrast, Pollux, the immortal son of Zeus, represents the divine and enduring. Through these contrasting twins born from a single source, the myth emphasises the coexistence of both mortality and immortality, a duality woven into the very fabric of human existence.

In Christian tradition, the egg takes on profound significance, particularly during Easter. Saint Augustine likened the chick bursting from its shell to the resurrection of Jesus, emphasising the theme of new life emerging from death. The hard shell of the egg evokes the sealed tomb, while the emergence of the chick symbolises Jesus’ triumph over death. Rooted in this symbolism, decorated Easter eggs become more than just festive decorations. They transform into powerful reminders of the Easter message: the joy of the resurrection, the assurance of eternal life, and the promise of salvation for believers.

Over the centuries, various legends have enriched the symbolism of the Easter egg, adding depth to its significance. One such legend recounts the moving gesture of Mother Mary offering eggs to the Roman soldiers who were guarding the crucified Jesus. Legend has it that as Mary wept for the loss of her son while being compassionate towards the soldiers, her tears miraculously dyed the eggs a vivid red. These transformed eggs became a poignant symbol of Mary’s boundless love and steadfast faith amidst profound anguish.

Another fascinating legend recounts the story of Saint Mary Magdalene, a devoted follower of Jesus, who journeyed to Rome after the resurrection of Jesus. There, she boldly presented the message of the resurrection to the emperor. To illustrate her point, she held aloft a simple egg, symbolising the sealed tomb of Jesus. The emperor, sceptical, scoffed at the idea. However, according to tradition, the egg miraculously transformed into a vibrant red, symbolising the life-giving blood of Jesus shed on the cross. This event is believed to have inspired the enduring tradition among Orthodox Christians of exchanging red eggs during Easter. The red colour signifies not only the self-sacrifice of Jesus but also the promise of resurrection and eternal life.

In yet another Easter egg legend rooted in eastern Christian tradition, Mary Magdalene, en route to the tomb of Jesus after his resurrection, carried a basket filled with eggs. Along her journey, she confronted sceptics who doubted the miracle of the resurrection of Jesus. Upon opening the basket, the previously plain white eggs were said to undergo a miraculous transformation, bursting into a brilliant array of colours. This enchanting event serves as a poignant symbol, signifying the emergence of new life and the ultimate victory of faith over doubt.

After the Paschal Liturgy, a joyful exchange of Easter greetings ensues, accompanied by the sharing of gifts, particularly crimson-coloured Easter eggs. These vibrant eggs hold deep symbolic meaning, representing the life-giving blood of Christ shed on the cross. This tradition transcends mere exchange, as wooden eggs, adorned with religious icons, are customarily hung within homes and gifted among believers. This practice further emphasises the powerful connection between the egg and the resurrection of Jesus.

The tradition of decorating eggs predates Christianity, with ancient Persians painting eggs for Nowruz, the Persian New Year. This tradition evolved, in all probability, during the Middle Ages, with King Edward I ordering coloured eggs as gifts for royal relatives.

In the late nineteenth century, Peter Carl Fabergé, a famous jeweller, initiated a remarkable tradition. Every year, he meticulously crafted a singular, magnificent Easter egg from gold, adorned with precious jewels, as a gift for the Russian Czar’s family. Over time, this tradition evolved to encompass the creation of two eggs each year. These exceptional works of art, frequently concealing hidden delights within, endure as the most renowned Easter eggs worldwide.

The nineteenth century witnessed a delicious innovation: the birth of the chocolate Easter egg. It all began with French and German chocolatiers crafting these sweet treats. British chocolatiers like J.S. Fry & Sons took the chocolate Easter egg a step further in 1873 by introducing the first hollow chocolate Easter egg. This innovation allowed for more intricate designs and fillings, making them even more appealing. As chocolate became more affordable with the invention of milk chocolate in 1875, these delightful eggs became a delightful Easter tradition. Today, they come in a variety of shapes, sizes, and flavours, remaining a beloved part of Easter celebrations around the world.

The concept of the hollow chocolate Easter egg seamlessly embodies the symbolism of Easter. Throughout history, eggs have symbolised fertility, birth, rebirth, and new life, aligning beautifully with the Christian custom of celebrating the resurrection of Jesus and the promise of new beginnings. This delightful amalgamation of tradition and confectionary transcends religious confines. Regardless of one’s faith, the joy and symbolism encapsulated in a delicious chocolate Easter egg are universally appreciable.

The writer is professor, English department, St Xavier’s College, Kolkata