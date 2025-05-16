A songwriter, music composer doubles up as vocalist

Most aspiring singers and vocalists of the new millennium tend to perform musical compositions and lyrics created by other renowned musicians and vocalists within the realm of ethnic Bengali modern melodies. Genuine, inborn musical talent appears to be increasingly rare today and was far more prolific during the golden era of Bengali song compositions. Back then, audiences were captivated by the timeless tunes of legends like Hemant Kumar, Manna Dey, Shyamal Mitra, and others, who rendered their own compositions in their distinctive styles.

Many contemporary singers identify as artistes, yet lack the creative ability to compose their own songs or write original lyrics. Among the rare exceptions is Sanjay Chattopadhyay, an emerging songwriter, music composer, and vocalist who holds a unique place in this genre. His vocal performances are complemented by his own guitar playing and harmonium accompaniment. Currently, Sanjay performs live renditions of his self-composed songs, with lyrics written by himself. He is also active in television mega-serials and feature films, contributing as a singer, composer and lyricist.

In this capacity, Chattopadhyay has worked on serials such as Kusuma Koli, Aparoopa, and others. At present, his creative energies are focused on composing the background score for the Bengali feature film Charitro (Character), directed by Vaidyanath Das. Sanjay has performed his original songs at various prestigious music soirees across West Bengal. His musical journey began in 1996, and he was introduced to modern Bengali music at an early age under the guidance of his mother, Jyotsna Chattopadhyay.

Later, he trained in vocal music under the late Nikhil Chattopadhyay, who was also a composer and lyricist. Reflecting on his journey, Sanjay says, “I learned the art of composing songs from him, and gradually developed my own style as a songwriter and vocalist. It was not a smooth path—I had to overcome many challenges to establish myself in this competitive musical world.” His struggles intensified after the loss of his father at the age of 14.

To date, Chattopadhyay has composed over 150 songs, drawing inspiration from acclaimed vocalists of the 1990s, including Pt Jayanta Bose, Suman Chattopadhyay (Kabir Suman), Nachiketa Chakraborty and others. Looking ahead, he aspires to grow further as a vocalist, performer, composer and music director. His discography includes a music album titled Bhabtey Hawbey (Give It a Thought), released by Bhabna Music Company, and his work is featured on YouTube in a segment titled Ami Sanjay.

In 2024, he composed the title music for a mega television serial based on the life of freedom fighter Lal Bihari Singh. Among his other achievements, he is also the music director for the Bengali feature film Prem Bandhan, currently in production. Sanjay continues to pursue intensive research in the field of Bengali music and vocals. In his view, today’s compositions often lack depth and creativity, and he is committed to making a meaningful contribution to this genre. He acknowledges that he still has a long way to go to fully realise his passion and dreams.

The writer is an independent contributor