Fans remember Salil Chowdhury and his music

A cultural evening at Indumati Sabha Griha was organised recently by Regent Park Surela Shilpi Gosthi. The organisation celebrated its 25th year by paying tribute to the iconic Indian music director, lyricist, composer, writer & poet Salil Chowdhury.

The artists of Surela celebrated the centennial of Salil Chowdhury and named their production as Alor Pathojatri. The highlight of the evening was Geeti-Alekhya. The amateur artists’ performance reflected the passion and dedication towards their craft.

Surela presented several unforgettable compositions of maestro, such as Sedin Aar Kato Dure; the Bengali version of Hariyala Sawan (from film Do Bigha Zamin [1952]), Surer Ei Jharna, Manbo Na Bandhane, Pothe Ebaar Naamo Saathi (including the Hindi version). A well crafted script written by Tanima Dutta Kanjilal and rendered by Anindita Chattopadhyay and Tanima Dutta Kanjilal made the presentation wholesome.

