Priya Saraiya advocates for equal recognition for singers and lyricists in Bollywood

Lyricist and singer Priya Saraiya expressed her hope for a shift in Bollywood’s playback culture, where singers and lyricists receive the same level of recognition as actors.

Saraiya highlighted the growing visibility of music creators, especially with the rise of digital platforms, but emphasized that there is still a long way to go in ensuring they receive the acknowledgment they deserve. Priya shared, “I hope singers and lyricists in the film industry get the same recognition as actors. Things are changing, and with digital platforms, music creators are getting more recognition than before. But we still have a long way to go.”

Saraiya also addressed the challenge faced by regional music in gaining equal representation on global platforms. The lyricist and singer emphasized the need for regional artists to produce more music and consistently build their own fanbase.

“Regional artists need to create more music and build their own fanbase. With digital platforms, it’s becoming easier to reach a global audience, but consistency is key,” Priya explained.

Priya Saraiya also shared her thoughts on the journey of becoming a successful lyricist and singer, offering valuable insights to aspiring artists. When asked about the advice she wished she had received early in her career, Saraiya expressed a refreshing perspective, saying, “Honestly, I’m glad I didn’t receive advice! Every artist is unique and has their own expression. Of course, it’s good to listen to suggestions, but at the end of the day, you have to follow your heart and do what you do best.”

Saraiya was also asked about the evolving trends in Bollywood music and whether the industry was losing its poetic essence in favor of catchier, more commercial lyrics.

Reflecting on the shift, she acknowledged the growing trend towards commercial music but reassured fans that poetic songs still hold a special place in the industry. “There is a shift towards commercial lyrics, but there are still many poetic songs being made. It’s about finding the right balance,” Priya stated.