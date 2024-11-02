A mother-child Halloween gala event

Celebrations become worthwhile when moments and memories are shared with friends and family. Embracing this sentiment, Five and Dime hosted an exciting ‘Mother–Child Halloween’ gala event on 26 October, transforming the evening into a fun-filled wonderland.

Families gathered to celebrate their excitement, with delicious food, games, and themed activities adding to the festive atmosphere. The occasion was greeted by the special guest, principal Jessica Gomes, along with entrepreneur Sonika Dey and DJ Akash, therefore making it a memorable night for all.

Children and their mothers arrived in creative costumes, ready to take part in the contest for the best outfit. The evening was filled with joy and laughter as families enjoyed a range of games and activities. The tasty Halloween-themed treats satisfied everyone’s cravings, while the games kept everyone entertained throughout the night.

Advertisement

Apeksha Lahiri, the owner of The Yellow Turtle and Five and Dime, shared her vision behind the event and her desire to create a special experience for families: “We wanted to create a space where families could come together and enjoy the magic of Halloween in a fun and safe environment. It’s always wonderful to see the smiles and excitement on the faces of both children and their parents.”