New law, new pitfalls

In the intricate realm of justice, electronic evidence mirrors a ‘palimpsest’ from Umberto Eco’s “The Name of the Rose,” where layers of past inscriptions persist. The dawn of the digital age has cast a transformative spell over the fabric of our legal systems, demanding an evolution that aligns with technological advancements.

The newly implemented Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023 (BSA) in India carefully deciphers palimpsests like digital traces, ensuring their authenticity and integrity, thereby reshaping the judicial landscape and transforming the admissibility of electronic records. BSA stands as a testament of digital evolution, meticulously crafting a legal edifice that addresses the nuances of electronic evidence. It heralds a transformative shift in the legal landscape of India, supplanting the Indian Evidence Act, 1872. This evolution reflects the necessity of modernizing legal frameworks to accommodate the burgeoning influence of digital technology in judicial processes.

The Indian Evidence Act (IEA), 1872, has long been the cornerstone of evidentiary law in India. Crafted in a pre-digital era, the IEA was primarily grounded in the realm of physical evidence. Its provisions, though comprehensive for its time, were increasingly strained by the weight of technological advancements. The introduction of Section 65B through the Information Technology Act, 2000, marked a seminal effort to bridge this chasm, providing a framework for the admissibility of electronic records. However, the patchwork nature of this amendment often left gaps leading to interpretative dilemmas and judicial uncertainty.

The BSA heralds a paradigm shift, reflecting a deliberate and comprehensive approach to electronic evidence. It seeks to transcend the limitations of the IEA, embedding the realities of the digital era within the legal fabric. The meticulous crafting of definitions and provisions in the BSA underscores its intent to harmonize with technological advancements while ensuring legal robustness.

One of the hallmarks of the BSA is its emphasis on definitional clarity. The IEA’s interpretative clauses have been restructured and expanded in the BSA, providing a nuanced understanding of terms critical to electronic evidence. For instance, Section 2(1)(d) of the BSA defines “document” to include “any information given electronically, which would permit appearance of witnesses, accused, experts, and victims through electronic means.” This expansive definition encapsulates the diverse forms of electronic records such as emails, server logs, documents on computers, messages, websites, locational evidence, and voicemail messages stored on digital devices, ensuring their admissibility as primary evidence.

In contrast, the IEA did not specifically address such a broad spectrum of electronic records, leaving ambiguity in their admissibility. By refining these definitions, the BSA ensures a more precise and comprehensive understanding of what constitutes a document in the digital age.

The BSA significantly streamlines the process of admitting electronic evidence. Section 61 stipulates that electronic or digital records shall have the same legal effect, validity, and enforceability as traditional documents. Furthermore, Section 63 elaborates on the admissibility criteria for electronic records, extending beyond computer-generated records to include those produced by any communication device or stored in any electronic form.

The BSA’s Section 63 is the linchpin for the admissibility of electronic records, replacing the convoluted framework of Section 65B of the IEA. Section 63(1) stipulates that “electronic records produced by a computer or communication device shall be deemed a document and admissible in evidence without the original being produced.” This provision simplifies the procedural requirements, ensuring that electronic records are treated on par with physical documents.

IEA’s Section 65B was often critiqued for its procedural rigidity and interpretative ambiguities. The BSA, in contrast, offers a streamlined and comprehensive framework, addressing the complexities of electronic evidence with precision and clarity.

The BSA introduces robust certification requirements, addressing concerns of data integrity and authenticity more effectively than the IEA. Section 63 outlines rigorous conditions for the admissibility of electronic records, a significant evolution from the IEA. While the BSA simplifies the admissibility process, it does not compromise on the authenticity and integrity of electronic records. Section 63(2) of BSA mandates that electronic records must be certified, ensuring that they meet the standards of reliability and integrity. Section 63(4) mandates a detailed certificate to accompany electronic evidence upon submission.

The BSA mandates that any electronic record must be produced along with a certification, detailing its creation, storage, and the devices involved. This certification, required under Section 63(4), ensures the record’s integrity by confirming it was produced by a reliable computer or communication device as defined in Section 63(2). This structured certification process, replacing the simpler affidavit system of Section 65B in the IEA, enhances the authenticity and reliability of electronic evidence, reducing the likelihood of disputes regarding legitimacy.

The necessity for such stringent measures was underscored in landmark judgments like Anvar P.V. v. P.K. Basheer (2018), where the Supreme Court emphasized the importance of proper certification to establish authenticity. These provisions ensure that electronic records are not only admissible but also reliable, mitigating risks associated with tampering and ensuring that justice is upheld in the digital age.

The BSA introduces a transformative shift with provisions for online appearances, enhancing judicial efficiency and accessibility. As per Section 63 of the BSA, electronic records, including virtual testimonies, are given the same evidentiary value as traditional documents. The inclusion of digital records and virtual testimonies under Sections 2(1)(e) and 63 of the BSA is instrumental in modernizing the judicial process. This development addresses the limitations of the IEA which had not foreseen the plausibility and necessity of virtual courtrooms. Further this new provision of BSA also aligns with Section 530 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which allows for the electronic examination of witnesses.

However, ensuring the integrity and decorum of virtual proceedings is crucial. The provision mandates a detailed certification process (Section 63(4)) to maintain the authenticity of electronic evidence.

This new provision is in line with the need to reduce the logistical and financial burdens associated with physical court proceedings. This provision not only aims to enhance judicial efficiency but also democratize the access to justice, enabling participation irrespective of geographical and other constraints.

The BSA underscores the legal sanctity of electronic evidence by providing it with the same enforceability as traditional evidence. Section 57 of BSA explicitly includes electronic and digital records within the scope of primary evidence, whereas Section 61 of BSA explicitly states that “Nothing in this Adhiniyam shall apply to deny the admissibility of an electronic or digital record in the evidence on the ground that it is an electronic or digital record and such record shall, subject to section 63, have the same legal effect, validity and enforceability as other document.” This provision bridges the divide between physical and digital evidence, ensuring that electronic records are accorded equal weight and consideration in judicial proceedings.

Section 63 of BSA further ensures thorough certification processes. This aligns with landmark judgments like Shafhi Mohammad v. State of Himachal Pradesh (2018) by the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India, which highlighted the need for robust mechanisms for electronic evidence. The BSA thus fortifies the credibility and reliability of electronic evidence, ensuring its legal sanctity in judicial proceedings.

While the BSA’s provisions are progressive and well-intentioned, their practical implementation poses significant challenges. The BSA, while commendable for its visionary approach to the admissibility of electronic records, is not devoid of critiques and apprehensions.

Foremost among these concerns is the technological infrastructure requisite to support its provisions. Despite rapid advancements, India’s digital landscape is still marred by cybersecurity vulnerabilities, data integrity issues, and varying degrees of digital literacy. The reliance on electronic evidence necessitates a robust technological infrastructure and stringent cybersecurity measures to ensure data integrity. The current framework may inadequately safeguard against data breaches, cyber-attacks, and manipulations, casting a shadow over the authenticity of electronic records.

The provision for online appearances, while enhancing judicial efficiency, also raises concerns about the security and integrity of virtual testimonies. Ensuring that virtual court proceedings maintain the solemnity and decorum of physical courts is paramount, requiring careful regulation and monitoring. However, the current regulatory mechanisms might fall short in maintaining these standards, leading to potential challenges in upholding the gravity and authenticity of virtual testimonies.

One of the paramount concerns surrounding electronic evidence is its susceptibility to tampering and alteration. While the BSA admirably elevates electronic records to the status of primary evidence, it does not introduce robust mechanisms to verify the authenticity of such records comprehensively. This omission is a critical vulnerability, as the absence of stringent safeguards could lead to instances where manipulated digital evidence is presented, thus compromising the pursuit of justice.

A significant point of contention is the certification process for electronic records mandated by Section 63 of the BSA. The certification process, though a safeguard, requires meticulous adherence and oversight to maintain the credibility of electronic records. The BSA’s requirement for a certificate authenticating electronic records, while intended to bolster the credibility of digital evidence, introduces a procedural complexity that could hinder the swift administration of justice. This certificate, meant to confirm the authenticity and integrity of electronic records, necessitates a meticulous process that could delay proceedings.

The Supreme Court in Anvar P.V. v. P.K. Basheer and Ors (2014), in a landmark judgment overruling the decision in Navjot Sandhu, clarified the mandatory requirement of a certificate under Section 65B (4) of IEA, 1972 for the admissibility of electronic records. The Apex Court had held that electronic records, if produced as evidence, must be accompanied by a certificate in compliance with Section 65B (4) to be admissible.

Later in an another significant judgment in Arjun Panditrao Khotkar v. Kailash Kushanrao Gorantyal (2020) the Supreme Court had reaffirmed the principles laid down in Anvar P.V. v. P.K. Basheer, emphasizing the necessity of a certificate under Section 65B(4) for the admissibility of electronic evidence. The Court also had clarified that the certificate must be contemporaneously generated with the electronic record.

In application of BSA provisions in cases where the certificate is disputed, the court could become entangled in protracted technical assessments, thereby elongating trials and potentially delaying justice for the parties involved. Further, while intended to ensure the authenticity and reliability of such records, this process could devolve into a bureaucratic quagmire, potentially leading to delays and inconsistent standards of certification across various jurisdictions. The uniformity and efficiency of this process are crucial, yet the diverse technological capabilities across different regions in India might result in disparate practices and standards.

The BSA retains provisions from the Indian Evidence Act, allowing information received from an accused in police custody to be admissible if it distinctly relates to a discovered fact. This stance, however, remains contentious given the documented instances of custodial confessions obtained under duress or torture. Various Law Commission reports and judicial observations have highlighted the risk of coercion in such scenarios. The BSA’s failure to address this concern adequately perpetuates a potential avenue for misuse, undermining the principles of fair trial and justice.

The comprehensive framework of the BSA, while ambitious, could potentially overwhelm the already burdened judicial system. The transition from the conventional reliance on physical to digital evidence necessitates extensive training for legal practitioners and judges. Without adequate training and resources, the effective implementation of the new law could be significantly hindered, thereby impeding the swift administration of justice.

Furthermore, while the BSA seeks to address the contemporary needs of a digitized society, it also brings to the fore issues of privacy and data protection. The admissibility of electronic records and the reliance on digital evidence could inadvertently lead to the over-collection and misuse of personal data, thereby infringing upon individuals’ privacy rights. Ensuring a balanced approach that protects the rights of individuals while facilitating the efficient functioning of the judicial system is imperative.

The rollout of BSA necessitates adherence to stringent legal and regulatory frameworks. Ensuring compliance across diverse sectors, from healthcare to finance, requires harmonising existing laws with the provisions of BSA. Policymakers face the formidable task of crafting robust regulatory guidelines that promote digital literacy while safeguarding individual rights and privacy. Striking a delicate balance between innovation and regulation is essential to fostering an environment conducive to digital empowerment under BSA.

In summation, while the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, 2023, represents a progressive leap towards integrating digital evidence into the judicial process, it is fraught with challenges that necessitate careful consideration and robust solutions. Just as a ‘palimpsest’ reveals layers of history, the BSA unveils the intricacies of electronic evidence, layering new standards upon the old experiences of IEA. This exercise underscores the commitment to safeguarding the authenticity and integrity of digital records, ensuring justice prevails in our digital era in absence of which, just as the “memory hole” system designed to alter or erase inconvenient truths in the George Orwell’s “1984”, the integrity of electronic evidence may be compromised if not properly authenticated and protected. In this digital age, ensuring the reliability and authenticity of electronic records is paramount to prevent the Orwellian scenario – where the truth is to be manipulated and justice to be undermined.

Addressing these apprehensions through comprehensive training, stringent cybersecurity measures, and ensuring the integrity of virtual court proceedings will be crucial in actualizing the full potential of this landmark legislation.

(The writers, both lawyers, are, respectively, Visiting Faculty at NUSRL, Ranchi, and an IAS officer posted in Jharkhand. The views expressed are personal.)