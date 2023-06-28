CJI,two senior most judges to hear PILs

The Supreme Court on Wednesday came out with a fresh roster for allocation of cases to 15 benches from July 3, when it opens after a six-week long Summer vacation, with the first three benches headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Justice Sanjiv Khanna to hear the public interest litigations pleas (PILs).

The new roster for the assignment of fresh cases was notified by the top court registry under the order of the CJI. Restricting the listing of the PIL before three benches headed by CJI Chandrachud, Justice Kaul and Justice Khanna is at variance with the practice followed by former Chief Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, under which PILs were listed before all the benches.

Subject wise, the bench headed by the CJI Chandrachud will be dealing with a maximum number of issues ranging from indirect taxes, service matters, criminal appeals, election petitions, company law, habeas corpus matters and arbitration.

The matters relating to the appointment of constitutional authorities and judicial officers, armed forces, admissions to educational institutions will also be dealt with by the bench headed by the Chief Justice Chandrachud.

The subject-wise allocation of cases has been done for 15 senior judges who will be presiding over the benches in the top court from July 3.

The 12 other presiding judges are Justice BR Gavai, Justice Surya Kant, Justice Aniruddha Bose, Justice AS Bopanna, Justice Krishna Murari, Justice S Ravindra Bhat, Justice Hrishikesh Roy, Justice Abhay S Oka, Justice Vikram Nath, Justice JK Maheshwari and Justice Hima Kohli.

Under the new roster, arbitration matters will be heard by the benches headed by CJI Chandrachud, Justice Kaul, Justice Khanna, Justice Bhat and Justice Oka.