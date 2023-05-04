2 LeT terrorists killed in encounter in Baramulla

Two local Kashmiri terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba(LeT) outfit were on Thursday morning killed in an encounter with security forces in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Additional DGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said the terrorists have been identified as Shakir Majid Najar and Hanan Ahmad Seh from South Kashmir’s Shopian district. Both joined terrorism in March this year and were eliminated within a month. Four terrorists have been killed since yesterday in North Kashmir. The Indian Army’s Northern Command said: “Four terrorists have been eliminated in successful operations in Machal and Baramulla Sectors in a span of 24 hours. Inimical elements on the Line of Control (LOC) or hinterland will meet a similar fate.”

Acting on specific intelligence input about the presence of terrorists in Wanigam Payeen Kreeri area of Baramulla district, security forces launched a cordon and search operation early Thursday morning, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated.

In the exchange of fire two terrorists were killed. Incriminating materials, arms and ammunition, including an AK 47 rifle and a pistol, were recovered from the site of the encounter.