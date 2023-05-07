Nod to post women officers of Territorial Army along LoC

In a significant decision, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has approved the posting of women officers of the Territorial Army (TA) with Engineer Regiments along the Line of Control (LoC) and as staff officers at TA Group Headquarters/ Directorate General of Territorial Army at New Delhi.

This has been done as per the organisational requirement. This progressive policy measure is aimed at enhancing the scope of employment of women officers as well as meeting their professional aspirations. They will now serve and train under the same conditions as their male counterparts in a wider range of units and appointments, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Territorial Army had commenced commissioning of women Officers in 2019, in Ecological Task Force Units, TA Oil sector units and TA Railway Engineer Regiment. Based on the experience gained during this period, it has been decided to extend the scope of further employment for women officers in TA.

The Territorial Army is based on a Citizen Soldiers’ army concept and officers undergo Annual Training on basic military skills while remaining gainfully employed in civilian life.