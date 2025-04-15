Savouring the shift

“Wake up, wake up. Tell me, what should I cook today? Want luchi and cholar daal or radhaballavi?”

“Anything, and maybe we can go out for lunch and try the Poila Baisakh special set course at that restaurant in Hatibagan”

Sounds similar? Perhaps this is a conversation you always indulge in on the day of Poila Baisakh, trying to figure out how to set your course through breakfast, lunch and dinner so that you do not miss out on the quintessential Bengali dishes. And not to forget the mandatory visit to the parar dokans, partaking in the festivities and ending up coming home with a handful of sweet packets.

There’s often a saying, half-teasingly (however, we say there’s a lot of truth behind it), that while individuals eat to live, Bengalis live to eat and that Bengalis are whole-heartedly Machhe-Bhaat e Bangali. And Poila Baisakh is one of those days, when Bengalis go all out, with an opulent spread of authentic Bengali delicacies that pays homage to the diverse geographical agrarian land and the inexhaustible resource of plentiful fishes that form the staple in most Bengali homes. Derived from Poila (first) and Baisakh (the first month of the Bengali calendar), this day commemorates the onset of the Bengali New Year or Noboborsho, a day replete with traditions, ritualistic practices, cultural events, and sumptuous feasts.

A gastronomical landscape that traces the fine lines of erstwhile East Bengal and West Bengal, the subtle nuances of Bangal and Ghoti dishes can perhaps only be deciphered by the taste buds and not by our hearts. As you enter the premises of a Bengali kitchen, you will realise that no two households would have the same recipe for a specific dish, maybe how your dida concocted the recipe of mocha is way different than how your friend’s thamma would cook it. While the people of Purba Banga preferred bold, spicier flavours, people in West Bengal tended more towards the sweeter variation. While the common base included rice, daal, veggies and a meat preparation of sorts, each dish had its own unique twists depending on the raw materials available and their freshness. “Being a Bangal from Mymensingh and getting married to a Ghoti family, the first thing I noticed was how they liked to add sugar to all their meals, even the fish curries. Biulir daal and posto are a staple in any Ghoti household, while in Bangal families, we used to love our chillies. Another stark difference would be the fish types. While we relied heavily on Katla, Pabda, Tangra, in my in-law’s house, I was first astonished when I got to initially witness Lata maach and Chang mach entering the kitchen.” says Noopur Ghosh, 75, homemaker.

Today, Poila Baisakh and the culinary extravaganza are not just confined to home, but rather restaurants are reviving the culinary experience by incorporating the age-old traditional recipes that have been lost or almost lost from our grandmother’s and mother’s kitchens. “Bengal always had a knack for blending its traditional culture with a global twist with respect to their food and lifestyle. It’s 2025 and 1432 (Bengali calendar), and Bengalis are honouring the rich legacy of times old and new. The Bengali food and cultural movement that is in progress today, has come from the humble beginnings of a home setting with modest traditional dishes shared by a family to today’s fast-paced and multifaceted taste buds of the younger generation, taking Bengali food culture beyond, to previously unknown frontiers.” said Rajroop Bhaduri, Co-owner, Cafe Drifter while talking To The Statesman. Lopamudra Kamilya, Founder and Director, of Ilish Truly Bong Restaurant echoed Bahduri adding, “Changing lifestyles and increasing busy-ness have led to a demand for convenient, yet authentic dining experiences and chefs have responded to this demand by innovating and elevating traditional Bengali cuisine, making it more accessible and appealing to a wider audience.”

As Poila Baisakh arrives, whether at home or queuing outside restaurants, self-proclaimed foodie Bangalis are gearing up for a hearty feast.