Cyclists welcome Poila Baisakh with an eco-friendly ride

For Poila Baisakh, the Bengali New Year, cycling enthusiasts from across the city came together for a vibrant and eco-friendly ride hosted by DQuest Adventure Sports Academy in collaboration with The Astor. The event, titled “Pedal into Poila Baisakh,” was led by Mishal Mohanty, a familiar face in Kolkata’s adventure sports community.

The ride kicked off at 6 a.m. from Decathlon, Garia, and followed a scenic route through Ruby and Science City before concluding at the iconic The Astor. This beginner-friendly event aimed to promote a healthy and active lifestyle while raising awareness about sustainable modes of transport.

Cyclists embraced the spirit of the New Year with a shared commitment to environmental consciousness. Participants pedalled through the waking city, leaving behind zero carbon emissions and plenty of smiles.

At the finish line, The Astor welcomed the riders with a warm breakfast, offering a delicious end to the morning’s ride. The gathering served as a space for camaraderie, reflection, and lots of photographs—capturing the joy of ushering in the New Year on two wheels.

With hydration, helmets, and heart, the group proved that fitness and fun could go hand-in-hand with eco-responsibility. The event highlighted how cycling can contribute to a cleaner, greener Kolkata, especially when embraced collectively.

Slots for the ride had filled up quickly, showing the city’s growing interest in sustainable celebrations and community-driven fitness initiatives.

As one of the riders shared, “This was the perfect start to the Bengali New Year—celebrating health, nature, and togetherness.”