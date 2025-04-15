Flavours of Poila Boishakh: Gondhoraj restaurant unveils a special menu

What do you like about being a Bengali? Is it the comforting food that touches the soul or the festivals that light up our hearts with nostalgia? Is it the tangy fragrance of Gondhoraj lemon melting in the steamy rice or the crisp bite of golden fish fry? As Poila Boishakh approaches, Gondhoraj Restaurant – Flavours of Bengal, invites you to rediscover the essence of home-cooked memories in this festive season. With the launch of a special Poila Boishakh menu, Gondhoraj offers an immersive food experience that connects Bengalis to their roots through every bite. The preview event at the brand’s Gariahat outlet was graced by the renowned Bengali actress Koneenica Banerjee, adding charm to the celebration.

With its elegantly lit interiors, soothing music, cosy vibes and walls adorned with paintings, Gondhoraj provides a homely atmosphere for food connoisseurs. The newly curated menu for Naba Barsha has been crafted keeping in mind the deep emotional and cultural significance the festival holds for Bengalis. “Poila Boishakh is not just a date on the calendar – it’s an emotion. It’s about family, home and the unmistakable aroma of Bengali cooking. Through this new menu, we want to invite our guests to relive those memories, while keeping it traditional and homely, food that we’ve all grown up loving,” Johanne Mantosh, owner of Gondhoraj and a Bengali by heart said, speaking at the event.

Inspired by the summer season, the meal begins with a refreshing Aam Pudina Sherbet. The highlights of the menu features Murshidabadi Murgi Fry – a shallow-fried dish made with five aromatic herbs including basil, pudina, coriander and celery. This tender delight traces its origin back to the 1800s. One of the restaurant’s signature dish, Gondhoraj Bhapa Chingri captures the spirit of the place. “Infused with the zest and leaves of Gondhoraj lemon, the dish burst with a citrusy fragrance taking the creamy prawn preparation to another level,” Said Atikur Shaikh, the head chef of the restaurant.

Another standout is the Kiron Pulao – where a unique pairing of pomegranate and paneer with rice creates a sweet and flavourful dish. To balance it, the restaurant offers Dhakai Kalo Bhuna Murgi, a rustic and smoky chicken dish. Rooted in old Dhaka, Bangladesh, the dish gets its signature dark colour through the bold use of spices and slow-cooking process. Adding to it, the special menu also presents Handi Dum Mangsho for mutton lovers.

In conversation with The Statesman, Koneenica emphasised the way Gondhoraj seamlessly blends classics and contemporary. “I love how they designed a menu that includes both traditional and modern cuisines. For someone who loves to cook, I’m truly impressed by the intricacies. It’s a wholesome, affordable and complete meal,” Koneenica stated. She further shared her personal favourites, “My favourite dishes include Paatla Maacher Jhol, Mangsho and Shutki Maach made by my mother. These are simple preparations, but hard to replace.”

The vegetarian spread is equally impressive. Mochar Kochuri served with Dhokar Dalna and Pur Bhora Doi Potol alongside steamed rice. “We have heard about various types of Kochuris, however Mochar Kochuri is unique to our restaurant and rarely found elsewhere,” Chef Shaikh claimed, adding, “Pur Bhora Doi Potol is another delightful dish stuffed with chopped pointed gourd and potatoes and grated coconut. All are gently embraced by a subtle white gravy.” The other notable vegetarian delicacies on the menu includes Bori diye Saag Bhaja, Phulkopi Aloo Posto Bata, Echorer Kofta Curry, Begun Basanti and Aloo Jhinga Posto.

To complete the meal, the menu ends on a sweet note. Baked Mihidana with Rabri is a showstopper in the dessert menu. The delicate sweetness of baked mihidana, layered with creamy richness of thick, chilled rabri creates heavenly treat that melts in the mouth. Kesori Mishti Doi – another delicately flavoured sweet dessert infused with saffron becomes an unforgettable indulgence on the menu.

Gondhoraj with its spacious floor bordered with indoor plants and plush couches promises a serene ambience to unwind. It not only serves meals, but creates a lasting memory. “We are all busy, but we shouldn’t forget our own festival. Through this exclusive offering, we aim to be a small part of the celebration — a celebration with family and loved ones, and of unity and togetherness,” Mantosh told The Statesman. When asked about the reason for prioritising traditional Bengali dishes, she replied, “It is because it hits home. We grew up with our mothers and grandmothers cooking Bengali dishes for us. You may try a variety of cuisines, but ultimately, you’ll come home. And this — this is a reminder of home.”

