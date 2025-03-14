Munmun Dutta embraces Holi with Bengali food and family vibes

Television’s beloved Babita Ji, Munmun Dutta from ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’, is not just known for her on-screen charm but also for her deep-rooted Bengali love for food.

Holi, the festival of colors, holds a special place in Munmun’s heart, not just for the vibrant hues but for the delectable spread that comes with it. For her, celebrations are incomplete without indulging in some classic Bengali delicacies.

Taking a nostalgic trip down memory lane, Munmun Dutta fondly recalled how her mother would whip up traditional dishes during Holi.

“During childhood, my mom would make Luchi, Aloor Dum, and Chholar Dal, followed by sweets and Mishti Doi,” she shared. For the uninitiated, Luchi is a fluffy, deep-fried flatbread that pairs perfectly with Aloo Dum, a spicy potato curry, and Chholar Dal, a hearty lentil dish.

“I’ve always been a true-blue Bengali when it comes to food,” she added with a smile. And she has kept that tradition alive, but with a twist. These days, Munmun takes over the kitchen to prepare something special for her mom or any guests who drop by during festive occasions.

“Now, I have reversed the roles. I love cooking and hosting people on special days like this,” she said.

But while her taste buds revel in festive flavors, Munmun’s professional commitments often come in the way of traditional celebrations. For the past 16 years, she’s been playing Holi on set, shooting grand sequences for her show. “Sometimes, the shoot stretches for two to three days, depending on the scenes,” she revealed.

This is why, on the actual day of Holi, she prefers to unwind at home. “It’s a day off for me, so I rest at home and later catch up with friends over tea or dinner,” Munmun shared.

While the colors may fade, the flavors of her Bengali roots continue to paint her celebrations with joy.