Liquid gold of Assam

Suddenly, at that very first sip of the heady, golden-hued liquid, my four friends and I were clear about one thing: that this was our much-needed and well-deserved reward for a rather gruelling travel day. Up at an ungodly 3 a.m. to take two connecting flights (via Kolkata and Guwahati) to get to Dimapur, Nagaland, from Mumbai, I was ready to be fortified with something strong.

To put it all into context, we were at the Radiant Manufacturers Distillery that’s nestled in the lush green landscapes of Khatkhati, in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. Right on the very border the state shares with Nagaland and a short drive away from the aforementioned town of Dimapur. Ready for our free guided tour of the distillery and yes, tasting of all it had to offer us.

Sips of bliss!

Emerging as a prominent player in India’s burgeoning whiskey market, the distillery has quickly gained recognition for its commitment to quality and craftsmanship, particularly with its flagship product, Castle Hill Dark Knight Whiskey. This was what we were getting a taste of and enjoying every last drop of.

The production cycle, as we were explained step by step, begins with the corn being processed, followed by mashing, fermentation, and distillation. The distillery employs a combination of traditional pot stills and modern column stills, allowing for a rich and complex flavour profile.

Launched in 2013 as Castle Hill Rare Reserve Whiskey, followed by Castle Hill Dark Knight Small Batch Whiskey, this style of corn whiskey pays tribute to the great American whiskey tradition. Castle Hill Dark Knight is made using corn sourced from Nagaland (one of India’s greatest producers of corn) and water from the River Dhansiri (a tributary of the Brahmaputra) and is filtered through bamboo charcoal. This, we were told, helps absorb impurities from the whiskey, leaving it with a distinct mineral-like, full-bodied flavour.

Furthermore, the whiskey is aged in charred, new American oak casks and bottled without additives. This imparts those distinct sweet and slightly spicy taste notes, with hints of coffee and blackberries.

The plus list

Interestingly, we soon learnt that it’s not just whiskey that is produced here on site. Radiant’s portfolio includes a range of craft spirits like Lost Treasure Rum (a coffee-flavoured one), Vinho Porto (red and white port style, slightly sweet wines), and White Magic Tango Gin & Orange. Each brand has its own distinct features and flavours, reflecting Radiant’s commitment to family, tradition, and innovation and their drive to foster a culture of excellence and creativity in the northeast region’s emerging alcobev industry.

Suitably impressed and armed with bottles of whiskey, rum and wine that we picked up from the distillery, we made our way towards a fun evening at our hotel in Dimapur. One that would be a celebration of all things food and beverage. All from this idyllic part of India that’s in equal parts both unmissable and unique!

The writer is an independent food, travel and luxury writer