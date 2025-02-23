‘Honesty, transparency and an emotional connection make for a strong bond’

The story of Mala Mukherjee and Sanjay Mukherjee reflects how a marriage is about perseverance, sacrifice and constant support. On 17 January 1994, the couple had an arranged marriage, stepping into a new life filled with a promise of love and companionship.

Originally a Bengali from Bihar, Mala was worried about shifting to Kolkata after their marriage.

“For me, it was not only about joining another family but also about moving to a new place,” Mala said. However, this move to an unfamiliar place became much smoother with the support of her husband and in-laws. “My main aim was to make her comfortable, as it was a completely new environment for her,” Sanjay claimed, adding, “The only people whom she could trust were our family. For this reason, I wanted to keep her trust and support her throughout.”

Sanjay and Mala Mukherjee continued their initial years like any other newlywed- understanding each other through hopes and uncertainties. In 1995, their happiness doubled with the birth of their son. After that, their life progressed steadily, filled with joy, responsibilities, and small moments that make up a family.

A turning point came in their marriage in 1998, just four years into their marriage – Sanjay was diagnosed with a brain tumour. “This news came as a storm and shook the entire family,” Mala stated. At the time, their son was only four years old, which made it even more difficult for Mala to handle everything.

Mala initially managed everything alone, from looking after their son to running the household and taking care of her husband, who was admitted to the hospital for days. However, later her parents recognised the immense pressure on her and helped her by taking care of their grandson. Sanjay recalled how Mala stood strong during the most crucial times, “Despite the pains and struggles, she never lost hope. I was unable to move, but I saw her balancing everything on her own.” He further added, “Her resilience and optimistic attitude became her strength, and she channelled that strength to the entire family.”

Mala also shared how her husband was always there for her, “My husband was my backbone and a source of strength. However, after the incident, our roles reversed. Still, he helped me to gain confidence. Though he was lying in bed, he constantly supported me mentally, which kept me going.”

Sanjay gradually recovered with proper medical care and his wife’s assistance. Although, he fully couldn’t regain his health. Over the years, he had faced recurring health issues. However, through ups and downs, they handled everything together.

Today, they lead a happy and peaceful life. With their son now grown up and settled, the couple spends all their time cherishing every moment with their granddaughter, born in 2024. “Now we spent all our time looking after our granddaughter. We feel blessed to witness this new chapter of our lives,” they said with a warm smile.

“There is no secret to a happy marriage. For me, honesty, transparency and an emotional connection between the partners remain the foundation for a strong bond,” Mala shared. Sanjay further added, “Love, devotion, mutual respect and a positive attitude are also crucial for a long-lasting relationship to work.”