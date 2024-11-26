Constitution Day is not a holiday but promise day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started giving emphasis on the values and ethos of Sambidhan and since 2015, we have been celebrating Constitution Day (Samvidhan Divas) on 26 November to celebrate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly. It is actually a tribute to the framers of the document, especially the Chairman of the Drafting Committee, Dr B. R. Ambedkar.

Drafting this constitution was not so easy as there were multiple types of states and people and problems in India to consider. Even after India gained independence on 15 August 1947, India was under British Parliament with ‘Dominion’ status and there were princely states and French and Portuguese colonies in the Indian subcontinent. India was divided and discriminated, according to gender, race, region, religion, caste and class.

So laying principles of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity and making India a ‘Socialist Republic’ was not as easy during the times of the Cold War. But kudos to the 389 (reduced to 299 after the partition of India) members of the Constituent Assembly who framed the world’s lengthiest written constitution, which grounded democratic ethos so deep that India became an iconic example of Democratic Republic while our neighbours and others are facing military coup and civil wars.

In its 395 articles in 22 parts and 8 schedules, our predecessors tried to make a legal framework and solution of the eco-socio-political problems of India. Although it was amended so many times, still, one cannot overlook the foresight of our forefathers and salute them for thinking so comprehensively.

It is not a one-day job, but it took almost three years to draft the constitution, holding 11 sessions over a 165-day period. If one visits the National Library of Kolkata, one will witness the full version of the debate. Nowadays, it is available in digital archives as well. About 36 lakh words were spoken in all and Dr B R Ambedkar had the distinction of having spoken the greatest number of words. The most debated portion of the constitution is about fundamental rights which was debated for about 16 days, i.e., about 14 per cent of the clause-by-clause discussion. Other portions debated the most were the Directive Principles of State Policy (was discussed for about 6 days, about 4 per cent); and the concept of citizenship (about 2 per cent).

But unfortunately, women issues were never discussed as women members contributed to about 2 per cent of the discussions and there were only 15 women members in the Assembly and out of them, only 10 took part in the debates. Members of princely states also were not so active in discussion (contributed to about 6 per cent) and this might have occurred due to their less democratic knowledge. But members from provinces contributed to about 85 per cent of the discussions, maybe because of their log practices of democratic discussion in the time of provincial parliament sessions of British India.

Whatever the percentage, none can doubt the success of constitution-makers about sustainability and the success of the constitution.

Now the question is how much we are following values and principles enshrined in the constitution?

As per the Preamble of 26 November 1949, WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens: JUSTICE, social, economic and political; LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship; equality of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation.

As per the Policy and Planning Bureau of the Government of India, every academic institution in India now has programmes to teach their students and teachers the importance of constitutional values and the rights and duties they uphold. No doubt it is a noble effort to remind and reiterate the soul of Indian politics and state culture. Not only students, but all citizens should take a pledge to follow this fundamental philosophy of Indian political culture.

The writer is the Executive Director of, Interdisciplinary Institute of Human Security and Governance